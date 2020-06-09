Dan Bilzerian Trends On Twitter After He Asks His Fans To Name His Autobiography

Celebrity millionaire and Instagram King, Dan Bilzerian who is known for his playboy-like lifestyle and high stakes poker games, has once again taken the internet by storm. This comes after he took to his Twitter and announced that he has finished his autobiography and declared how he will giving $5,000 to the person who gives the best book title in the comments.

After the declaration, the hashtag #DanBilzerian reached No.1 on Twitter and the post has gone viral. Many netizens have flooded the microblogging site with suggested titles for Dan Bilzerian's autobiography.

Dan Bilzerian asks for autobiography title

Many people have taken to Twitter and suggested interesting possible titles for Dan Bilzerian's autobiography. While some are genuinely good, most of them are simply hilarious. Take a look at a few suggestions here.

Dan Bilzerian: Nonce upon a time — Grant (@STVGrant) June 8, 2020

Dan Bilzerian Autobiography: This title cost me $5K — Lee Ellis (@Big_Ginge82) June 8, 2020

"Bhagwan ka diya sab kuch hai" — Akash (@AkuRoyal) June 8, 2020

Dolla Dolla Bilz — Debra A. Fontana (@_rfontana) June 8, 2020

Dan Bilzerian: Perpetual Mid-Life Crisis — P.S. Real Talk 🇭🇷 (@PSRealTalk) June 8, 2020

How to waste money and enjoy yourself — Gareth D (@gazdicko1) June 8, 2020

Dan Bilzerian is one of the most successful professional poker players in the world and has won over $50 Million in a single year. He has played a lot of high stakes poker games over the years and has won millions of dollars. It is reported that he has a net worth of over $150 Million. Other than playing poker, he also is the CEO of Ignite International Brands Ltd which he founded in 2017.

Dan Bilzerian also is known to have a very lavish lifestyle and his Instagram is the proof of it. He is often seen roaming the world playing high stake games and attending glamourous parties. He is seen roaming on his yacht, racing in his high-speed cars, and much more. He also is a firearms enthusiast and is often seen trying new guns and weapons.

