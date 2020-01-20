The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Dan Bilzerian Lost Over £1 Million After Conor McGregor Knocked Out Donald Cerrone

other sports

Instagram superstar and star businessman Dan Bilzerian had to lose a lot of money after Conor McGregor knocked out Donald Cerrone at the main event of UFC 246.

Written By Raj Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dan Bilzerian

The entire world had their eyes on T-Mobile Arena when Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone clashed against each other at the main event of UFC 246. It was a great night for MMA fans as they got to witness a phenomenal 40-second knockout victory from Conor McGregor in one one of the biggest fights of his career.

However, internet personality Dan Bilzerian might not be happy with McGregor’s victory. He lost a huge chunk of his money by betting on Donald Cerrone in the fight.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dan Bilzerian (@danbilzerian) on

Also Read | WWE: Bobby Lashley Challenges Dan Bilzerian, Logan Paul And Others For WrestleMania 36

UFC 246: Dan Bilzerian has lost a lot of money over ‘McGregor vs Cerrone’

Social media superstar Dan Bilzerian took social media by storm after posting a picture. In the photo, he was spotted with huge chunks of cash. He had told his fans that he will be putting some ‘pocket change’ on Donald Cerrone for picking up a victory against Conor McGregor at the main event of UFC 246.

However, his prediction failed miserably as Conor McGregor knocked out Cowboy within 40 seconds of the very first round. According to reports, Dan Bilzerian ost over £1 million over the main event fight of UFC 246.

Also Read | Conor McGregor Shows Off Dance Moves At Party After Brutally Defeating Donald Cerrone

The 39-year-old American showed great spirit despite losing his money on Donald Cerrone. Dan Bilzerian congratulated Conor McGregor for his spectacular performance through social media. He said, “Haha sh**, @thenotoriousmma keeps backing it up.” Take a look.

Conor

Also Read | Conor McGregor Earned £1.5 Million Per Second In UFC 246 Fight

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov Has A Priceless Reaction To Conor McGregor’s Brutal KO Of Jose Aldo

(Image courtesy: Instagram of Dan Bilzerian and UFC)

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
ASHOK CHAVAN MAKES BIG CLAIM
OPERATION SHAHEEN BAGH STUNG
PM MODI LAUDS DRAVID AND LAXMAN
LIST OF BJP NATIONAL PRESIDENTS
BONEY ON SHABANA AZMI'S HEALTH
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA