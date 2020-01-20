Dan Bilzerian Lost Over £1 Million After Conor McGregor Knocked Out Donald Cerrone

The entire world had their eyes on T-Mobile Arena when Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone clashed against each other at the main event of UFC 246. It was a great night for MMA fans as they got to witness a phenomenal 40-second knockout victory from Conor McGregor in one one of the biggest fights of his career.

However, internet personality Dan Bilzerian might not be happy with McGregor’s victory. He lost a huge chunk of his money by betting on Donald Cerrone in the fight.

UFC 246: Dan Bilzerian has lost a lot of money over ‘McGregor vs Cerrone’

Social media superstar Dan Bilzerian took social media by storm after posting a picture. In the photo, he was spotted with huge chunks of cash. He had told his fans that he will be putting some ‘pocket change’ on Donald Cerrone for picking up a victory against Conor McGregor at the main event of UFC 246.

However, his prediction failed miserably as Conor McGregor knocked out Cowboy within 40 seconds of the very first round. According to reports, Dan Bilzerian ost over £1 million over the main event fight of UFC 246.

Puttin some pocket change on @Cowboycerrone who y’all got? pic.twitter.com/xHsjTIeSkl — Dan Bilzerian (@DanBilzerian) January 19, 2020

Dan Bilzerian bet all this on Cowboy ... ya hate to see it.pic.twitter.com/zhlDdoJSFq — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 19, 2020

The 39-year-old American showed great spirit despite losing his money on Donald Cerrone. Dan Bilzerian congratulated Conor McGregor for his spectacular performance through social media. He said, “Haha sh**, @thenotoriousmma keeps backing it up.” Take a look.

