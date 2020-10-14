Dance Theatre Of Harlem Students Pull Off Ballet In Sneakers; Leave The Viewers Stunned

A mesmerizing ballet dance video by a few students trained from Dance Theatre of Harlem has lately been taking over the internet. The video showcases eight young dancers slaying a ballet dance routine on the sunny streets of New York and a few of them are performing ballet in sneakers. People have been loving the coordination maintained throughout the video and have also been speaking highly of their attires which includes a common white protective face mask.

Dance Theatre students take over New York streets

A video from the streets of New York City has lately been going viral on the internet for all the right reasons. The video features eight students from Dance Theatre of Harlem, pulling off a poised and elegant ballet routine with a lot of grace. The students are dressed in colourful summer clothes while putting forth their talents to entertain the people.

The video, posted by a Twitter handle called ‘Ballet Archive’, starts off with four young ladies dancing to a segment of instrumental music. They are all seen wearing white facemasks, keeping in mind the COVID-related health guidelines. They are seen donning stunning floral dresses in vibrant colours, adding beauty to the video. In the next part of the video, four men are seen taking the dance forward in a sunny and well-lit setup, close to a stunning river. At the end, the eight dancers combine, creating eye-catching colour coordination and synchronized routine on screen. Even with the face mask restriction, they carry the energetic dance set effortlessly, leaving the audience hungry for more.

This Twitter video was initially posted on YouTube and a part of it was shared on Twitter on October 13, 2020. The ballet dance video currently has 97.5k retweets and close to 418.8k likes. Have a look at the dance video on Ballet Archive’s Twitter here.

Students of the Dance Theatre of Harlem dancing through the streets of New York City pic.twitter.com/VYCo387qOc — ballet archive📁 (@balletclips) October 12, 2020

In the comments section of this dance video, a number of people have spoken about how graceful the group looks, even with the face masks. Some people believe that the video promotes the idea of using a facemask and hence must be shared more vividly. A few others have also lauded the students’ sincere attempt and strong spirit while also pointing out how a few of them are wearing sneakers in the video. Have a look at the reactions on the viral video of ballet dance in NYC here.

That was fantastic. Superb dancing, Bach and NYC views. (Must be difficult to dance ballet in sneakers!) I think I'll play this every morning to start the day. 🌞 — JustMim (@AuntieMimi99) October 13, 2020

I cried through this whole thing. @Twitter immediately submerged it in my OWN stream. We NEED joy like this, but noooooooooooooo. — jaydee jourdin (@JaydeeJourdin) October 13, 2020

My 6 year old said they look like dancing flowers. — Lara (@laragraychan) October 13, 2020

Image Courtesy: Ballet Archive Twitter

