Here's How Baba Ka Dhaba's Viral Video Became The Most Wholesome Thing On The Internet

The Baba Ka Dhaba viral video is proof of the immense power that social media and the internet holds in the current scenario. The video showcases the emotional story of an elderly couple, who run a small roadside dhaba at Malviya Nagar in South Delhi. The video was released by food blogger Gaurav Wasan and was eventually shared by a huge number of people, helping them reach a larger audience. Delhi citizens were quick to come out in support of the couple as they queued up outside the stall while companies like Zomato and Tinder also took up necessary measures to help the small venture.

Baba Ka Dhaba story is the best thing on the internet today

The 'Baba Ka Dhaba' eatery in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar is a major topic of discussion on the internet today. The story started with a video which was created by food blogger Gaurav Wasan, who highlighted the plight of an elderly couple who are selling fresh food in South Delhi. The eatery is run by 80-year-old Kanta Prasad and his wife, Badami Devi, who start working in the early hours in the morning to deliver delicious cooked food for their customers. However, they business suffered losses owing to the pandemic situation.

The video shows multiple food items that the couple sell, including matar paneer, mixed dal, rice, parathas, and soya curry. Kanta Prasad also revealed that their income had been less than 100 rupees. In one segment of the video, the man is also seen weeping. At the end of the video, Gaurav Wasan gave out the location of 'Baba Ka Dhaba' and encouraged the people of Delhi to visit the eatery. He also urged people to donate so that more help can be provided to the couple.

Happy to see Baba #BABAKADHABA happy now - The true power of Social Media pic.twitter.com/AhRbo7b3XQ — Nilotpal (@nilotpalm3) October 9, 2020

Within hours of the video’s release, 'Baba Ka Dhaba' started seeing a major boost in business. People started queuing up for food while a few others did their part by donation. Actors and celebs like Randeep Hooda, Ashwin, Raveena Tandon, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also decided to do their part by donating and promoting the venture on social media. The video was also brought to the attention of online services like Zomato and Tinder. Zomato listed 'Baba Ka Dhaba' on their app for delivery while Tinder promoted it with a quirky thought. The National Restaurant Association of India also took up the matter and visited the elderly couple at their stall. They pledged to upgrade their small space and do their best to bring up the business.

Do visit if you are in Delhi! 🙏🙏



बाबा का ढाबा

Block B, Shivalik Colony, Opposite Hanuman Mandir, Malviya Nagar, South Delhi. #SupportLocal #BabaKaDhaba https://t.co/yEfZPx3YAG — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) October 8, 2020

Hi could you please dm me details. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) October 7, 2020

UPDATE: baba ka dhaba is now listed on zomato and our team is working with the elderly couple there to enable food deliveries



thank you to the good people of the internet for bringing our attention to this ❤️ — zomato india (@ZomatoIN) October 8, 2020

We recommend #BabaKaDhabha for your next date 🔥 — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) October 8, 2020

Team #NRAI visited Kanta Prasad ji and Badami Devi ji of #BabaKaDhaba today.



NRAI pledges to upgrade their infrastructure & equipment making them COVID-compliant.



We salute their undying spirit.#NRAIForAll #VocalForLocal #SupportSmallBusiness pic.twitter.com/lZZNQmqe4j — NRAI (@NRAI_India) October 8, 2020

A number of news agencies also recorded Kanta Prasad and Badami Devi’s reaction to the uproar of support. They expressed how thankful they had been to the media and the noble people who made sure they helped in some way or the other. The wholesome story has been the highlight on the internet as it brings a ray of hope amidst these dark times.

How cool 🥰🥰🥰 the national restaurant association of India visit #BabaKaDhaba owners...after their video viral ....uncle aunty rock 😍 pic.twitter.com/U3hq0hVN65 — Seema🇮🇳 (@tripathisam2020) October 9, 2020

The video highlights how gravely the pandemic and the lockdown has affected small businesses in the country. Quite a few people have also been promoting the idea of supporting small businesses as most of them have been shutting down due to heavy losses.

Hey, people of Agra. Help him. He is also a #BabaKaDhaba wale uncle.

There are many of them.

Share this as much as possible. @iashutosh23 @ThePlacardGuy share this he is one more BABA KA DHABA.

Via-https://t.co/gGPDWLrHxS pic.twitter.com/qvkT5yzoPH — Jyotiraditya (Halla Bol) 🇮🇳 (@Jyotiraditya_IN) October 9, 2020

