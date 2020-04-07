Dare Games For WhatsApp That Your Family And Friends Will Have Fun While Performing

The Coronavirus lockdown has led to many people relying heavily on social media to entertain themselves. Hence many WhatsApp dare games have become popular. These WhatsApp dare games have become a means for people to connect with their loved ones and also have fun.

Dare games for WhatsApp

1. Challenges or dare

Just like the name suggests, the game is all about completing or responding to a dare. So these challenges can vary from person to person or between groups. Currently one of the most popular Dare games of WhatsApp is about performing the Tom Holland handstand challenge or doing a dare.

2. Care to dare?

This game is also one of the funniest dare games on WhatsApp. All you have to do is play a game of dare with your loved ones. For example, you can give the dares like, “Use my pic as your WhatsApp display picture”, “write getting married in your WhatsApp status”, etc.

3. Smile, please

This is another funniest dare game for WhatsApp. All you have to do is ask your friends to perform a dare. If they do not perform the dare, you can go ahead and post an embarrassing picture of them on your common group or WhatsApp status.

4. Solve and salute

Solve and salute is another easy and fun WhatsApp games. All you have to do is post these words on your group or send them to your friends. These words have to be arranged in their correct order as soon as possible. If the person fails to do so they have to complete a dare or simply salute you and prepare a sweet speech for you on post it as their WhatsApp status. You can use words like ckwcloall, akoeofbc, nilegnifac these words in their correct order are wall clock, Facebook, and ceiling fan.

