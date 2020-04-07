'Can You See The Cat Woman With Broom' WhatsApp Puzzle With Solution Inside

The Coronavirus pandemic has forced people to stay indoors and in quarantine in order to curb the contagious disease. Amid lockdown, people have turned to things which they generally do not get time for. Some people are catching up on their reading, some are developing new hobbies, and others are indulging in indoor activities. Moreover, people have turned to social media to interact and keep in touch with their friends and family members. It has been observed that people are indulging in solving and sharing puzzles and quizzes across their WhatsApp groups, and one such puzzle that has been doing the rounds is ‘Can you see the cat’ puzzle. Read on to know more about it.

Can you see the cat in this picture of a woman with a broom?

Puzzle

In this picture, people are supposed to find where is the cat hidden. At first glance, it is hard to figure out where the cat is probably because people are trying to find an obvious image of a cat. There is no cat visible to the eyes in the first glance. The image of the cat is hidden in this picture and can be seen only when one turns the image at a 90-degree angle. Then one can see that a silhouette is formed between the woman's hand and curtain above her hand. It can be observed that the image of a cat is hidden there. To see that, observe the lines or silhouette that runs from the head of the woman towards the forearm that is holding the broom and turns towards the curtain and closes at her head. Check the image below for reference and better understanding.

Answer

Image Credits: Canva

