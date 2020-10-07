Orangutan Scene from David Attenborough's Documentary gets people teary-eyed

David Attenborough’s A Life on Our Planet is leaving a major impact on its audience. The movie has a sequence about Orangutans that is making almost everyone get teary-eyed. Read on to know more about the story:
Sir David Attenborough now has 5.5 million followers on Instagram since opening his account 2 weeks ago. I just watched Sir David’s witness statement on Netflix - A life on our planet 🌎 To be honest it’s one of the most emotional docos I’ve ever watched. I felt humbled, angered, shocked, deeply sad but ultimately grateful that we have not completely run out of time. This is a must watch documentary and it is life changing. Do yourself, humankind and future generations a favour - watch it then share it as much as possible. We may not have forward thinking, visionary Governments but we can actually just take environmental matters into our own hands and really think about what we can do individually to make a real difference. As Sir David says - the natural environment will regenerate with or without human beings - it’s really up to us to decide whether we want to be here and be a part of it or not - it’s really that simple . . . . #davidattenborough #lifeonourplanet #witnessstatement #westillhavetime #fightforplaneta
Through the film, Attenborough elaborates about deforestation and talks about how it has impacted forests across the world. He explains how deforestation affects tree diversity and a number of species around the area. He says how there are over a million species and even though some of them are only existing in a very small number; they still have a significant role.
Further on, he speaks about how mother Orangutans spend over 10 years to teach their young ones about what fruits are worth eating. If they don’t give this training then the young ones will not disperse the seeds that they have to. And if this process lacks, then the future generations of various tree species are at risk.
Further ahead in the movie, he explains how tree species are extremely important in rainforests and a small single patch of tropical rainforest can consist of as much as 700 varying species. He says that since deforestation has dual benefits for humans as they can first use the timber and then use the land for farming, they go on to do it without a thought and are decreasing the diversity of tree species to just a trail of oil palms. Half of the rainforests around the world have already been cut off and that this is just the latest chapter of deforestation, which has been going on globally for over 60 years. According to him, the deforestation of Borneo have led to the reduction of the Orangutan population by two-thirds.
In one of the sequences of the movie, an orangutan is desperately holding to a tree as he thinks of it as his home. David mentions how this cannot go on forever and it is unsustainable as these damages will pile upon for a long time only for the whole system to go wrong in the long run. This sequence has got audiences in tears and heartbroken. Here is what the Twitterati had to say.
#lifeonourplanet is a tough watch on #Netflix . But a necessary one— Paul Montgomery (@TattiBojangles1) October 6, 2020
If someone can guide us to a way of saving ourselves, it's him.— Rocketgirl 🚀 (@Katja_Dunja) October 6, 2020
Cried my eyes out... 🌿🦗🌳🐳🌴🐧🍂🦍#lifeonourplanet pic.twitter.com/1oL784dG3D
watched David Attenborough’s #lifeonourplanet Ooof humans suck. But we got this humans. Not too hard to fix!— Zach Adams (@ZaqaryAdams) October 7, 2020
How much time do I need to emotionally prepare before I watch #lifeonourplanet ?— Stef (@mosspigstef) October 7, 2020
