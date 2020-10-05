Mouni Roy Thanks ‘dadu’ Sir David Attenborough, Asks Fans To Check Out His New Documentary

Television actor Mouni Roy recently took to Twitter to respond to BBC's interview with Sir David Attenborough. The actor mentioned that the interview was a must watch and also sent her love to Sir David Attenborough. Take a look at her tweet and also watch the video that Mouni Roy shared.

Also Read | Mouni Roy's unseen photo with Pulkit Samrat from 'Kyunki.. ' a major throwback for fans

Mouni Roy thanks Sir David Attenborough

A must watch for us all, A LIFE ON OUR PLANET by David Attenborough. We love you DADUâ¤ï¸ðŸ™ @NetflixIndia https://t.co/zfLMuKZpjM — Mouni Roy (@Roymouni) October 4, 2020

Also Read | Aashka Goradia's pole dance picture stuns netizens, Mouni Roy reacts

In her tweet, fans could see that Mouni had shared a tweet that showcased BBC's Breakfast interview with Sir David Attenborough. Her tweet read - 'A must watch for us all, A LIFE ON OUR PLANET by David Attenborough. We love you DADU@NetflixIndia' (sic). Mouni shares environmentally conscious tweets on her social media page all the time.

Also Read | As Mouni Roy turns 35, here is a look at the ‘Made In China’ actor’s net worth

In the video shared by the actor, fans can catch a glimpse of Sir David Attenborough's interview with the BBC. The journalist put forths a question where she asks Sir David Attenborough that there seem to be points where he (Sir David Attenborough) showcases a lot of grief against what has been done to the planet but yet there isn't any 'despair'. To this, Sir David Attenborough responds that there is no point to give up hope as 'we have a responsibility' towards the Earth to do our best.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma sends in birthday wishes for Mouni Roy, says 'May you always shine'

The tweet was captioned - 'In an exclusive interview with #BBCBreakfast Sir David Attenborough reveals his grave concerns for the planet and where his hope for the future lies.' (sic). This tweet has received almost 8.8k likes. Take a look:

In an exclusive interview with #BBCBreakfast Sir David Attenborough reveals his grave concerns for the planet and where his hope for the future lies.

Watch it in full here: https://t.co/Z35e8ggaW3 pic.twitter.com/hnEZwWhGNZ — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) September 28, 2020

Mouni also took to her Instagram to share a snap from Sir David Attenborough's documentary called A Life On Our Planet. She added a similar caption with her Instagram story as well. Her caption read - 'A must watch for us all, A LIFE ON OUR PLANET by David Attenborough. We love you DADU@NetflixIndia' (sic). In her story, fans could spot the preview of the real documentary and not the BBC interview. A Life On Our Planet by David Attenborough is a new Netflix documentary about animals and their life on planet Earth. Take a look at her post:

Pic Credit: Mouni Roy's Instagram | Promo Pic Credit: Mouni Roy's Instagram & BBC's Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.