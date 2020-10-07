Vijay Varma's Introduction In 'Mirzapur 2' Has Left Fans Hungry For More; See Reactions

Actor Vijay Varma’s appearance in the Mirzapur 2 trailer has left the audience quite elated about the upcoming episodes. The trailer indicates that the critically-acclaimed actor will play a pivotal role in the series and will also add on to the drama and action. A number of people have high expectations from his character since he has delivered well in the past, leaving a lasting impression amongst the masses. He is expected to play the role of Bharat, who has a distinct bond with the character Munna.

Vijay Varma in Mirzapur 2

Mirzapur fans all around the country have been eagerly waiting for the release of season 2 on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime. The cast line-up this time includes new actors like Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, and Anjum Sharma, amongst others. A number of people recently took to social media to speak about the powerful cast and the high expectations attached to them. Most of the fans are excited to see actor Vijay Varma in the series.

The trailer showcases a short explicit dialogue exchange between Vijay Varma and Divyendu Sharma’s characters. Even though the clip is short, it left an impactful mark on the minds of fans. They have also been wondering how the new introduction will change the narrative of the story. Have a look at a few of the reactions on Twitter here.

New season, newer characters but the same old Mirzapur. Who will rule it? (1/3) #Mirzapur2 pic.twitter.com/zUOZfNmHlG — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) October 6, 2020

#VijayVarma is going to be the FLAVOUR.



The whole Cast..REAL ACTORS

..has set the Benchmark too Damn High!



Undoubtedly the BIGGEST.#Mirzapur2 — Hrishikesh Pathak (@IamOmHrishi) October 6, 2020

Why I was thinking #vijayVarma shayad #guddu k sath Dede ga ya dhoka huga ek aur . 3rd season ki mang n krain gay fans — mike mirza (@baig87_mirza) October 6, 2020

Thinking how #Mirzapur2 could get better. Well here is one way Vijay Varma #VijayVarma https://t.co/bi3K7Dwzhg — MixMemorabilia (@MixMemorabilia) September 15, 2020

Actor Vijay Varma has previously been seen in a variety of critically acclaimed Bollywood films. He has worked in Gully Boy, Super 30, and Pink, amongst others. Most of his roles came with a grey shade, proving his versatility and ease with roles. He has set the bar high with his previous work while also leaving the audience hungry for more.

Read 'Mirzapur 2' Cast: Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar & Others Who Are Joining The Original Cast

Also read 'Mirzapur 2' Trailer Out: Murky World Of Guns Impresses Fans As Battle For Power Rages On

About Mirzapur

Mirzapur is an action-crime web series that started in the year 2018. The plot of this show revolves around the city of Mirzapur and the people who have been fighting to rule over it. The web series has been created by Puneet Krishna and Karan Anshuman and stars fan-favourite actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyendu Sharma in key roles.

Read Unseen Pic Of The Day: Nagarjuna Akkineni Looks Unrecognisable In A Still From 'Shiva'

Also read 'Why Wouldn't They Buy One For Me?': Vijay Varma On Flak Received By 'Gully Boy' Makers

Image courtesy: Stills From YouTube (Amazon Prime Video India)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.