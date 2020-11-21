'Deadly Combination' Of Maggi With Curd Leaves People 'disgusted', Netizens Say 'burn It'

A vegetarian’s ‘weird’ food preference that she publicly labelled as “food for the soul” has irked the internet and has racked up dozens of hilarious comments. Sharing an image of her awkward food indulgence, Maggi noodles with a blend of thick curd, a gutsy user named Felon Mask suggested that people must “try” the dish, as she argued, "How else does plain Maggi even look.” After she uploaded what the Twitter users described, her 'gross looking recipe' on the internet with a ‘red heart’, users lambasted her for committing such a “blasphemy”.

“How about I curate some new flavours for you,” a disappointed user wrote. However, Felon found a comrade in another user that shared his food picture saying, “Can't beat this though.” The image depicted a plate of cashew sweets that he was having dipping them in tomato ketchup. Several meme reactions condemned the duo, as one said, shocked at the two, “You have done the impossible.” A user retorted, “Burn it before it lays eggs,” not agreeing with the idea of consuming Maggi with curd. However, ignoring the former, another agreed with Felon, saying, “Exactly my thought right now, just as I saw the pic! Dahi, which is my go-to snack with something simple added like salt, pepper and tomatoes, is so good for the stomach, but more importantly, my soul food.”

Maggi and curd is food for the soul ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RmNRVRvnfw — Felon Mask (@acnymph) November 16, 2020

I love both, but separately..far far away from each other — Suj (@sujatachandran) November 17, 2020

2020 me or kya dekhna baki reh gaya 🙄 — Monk (@Nirmohimonk) November 18, 2020

Burn it before it lays eggs pic.twitter.com/eD1GrFDtAc — Narayan ابے (@naiveteetotaler) November 20, 2020

Vegetarians should not put any food pics ever. Anytime you do that, all non-vegetarians think is ‘How sad is this’.



I mean, the occasional dosa pic is fine since dosa is loved universally - but maggi and curd, seriously? — 100 percent VVPAT counting required (@LetsSaveIndia19) November 16, 2020

😭 — Felon Mask (@acnymph) November 16, 2020

'Maggi Pani Puri' dish

In another hilarious comment, a user informed that he tried “rasam and vermicelli kheer, and choked.” “You seem adventurous,” Felon responded. A series of comical reactions continued as some liked the idea and gave a thumbs up while others berated the uploader’s choice of food. The post accumulated close to 200 likes. In a separate hilarious incident earlier, the internet was enraged watching 'Maggi Pani Puri' dish and asked the chef of the recipe Bunny to “leave their timeline” because his dish was "worse than 2020." Many in the comments had threatened to call the authorities on him, calling his Maggi and Pani puri food combination a "hate crime”. “Please don't molest panipuri, Honour lawsuit will be filed," a commenter wrote.

