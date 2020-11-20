'Anyone Noticed?': Jerry Uses AirPods In 'Tom & Jerry' Trailer, Netizens Feel 'broke'

Warner Bros recently premiered the most loved cartoon- Tom and Jerry’s trailer which is all set to release in the year 2021. The short trailer is filled with funny sequences and showcases the iconic duo's journey in New York and has received mixed reactions from the audience. However, netizens have recently noticed that AirPods have made a cameo in the movie.

AirPods make a Cameo

In a scene where Jerry the mouse is seen chilling in the bathtub, in the background there is an AirPod hanging on the wall. The use of the modern day gadget in the movie has left the netizens amused and has garnered a series of reactions on social media. While few are shocked that the mouse is using an AirPod as a speaker, others seem to be totally amused. Sharing the image, one Twitter user wrote, “So Jerry upgraded his crib with a hot tub, Airpods and iPhone 12 as a 55" amoled screen...What a trailer!”.

So Jerry upgraded his crib with a hot tub, Airpods and Iphone 12 as a 55" amoled screen...

What a trailer! pic.twitter.com/8lxplkB0ie — Kaliro jnr 㖦 (@Michaelpichano) November 18, 2020

Anyone noticed jerry is using airpods as speaker in trailer 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QEF5fIti9K — Agrawal ji (🔥) (@praharsh_00_) November 19, 2020

Jerry using Airpods as speakers in the new Tom and Jerry trailer is just it😂 pic.twitter.com/hqrp2FE9Uc — SIROQ〽️ (@_Siroq) November 19, 2020

Jerry is using airpod as speaker 😂 pic.twitter.com/pkX1zI3FWK — 𝔸𝔹𝔹𝔸 𝔹~𝔹 (@abba_b_b) November 19, 2020

the most radical thing you'll see next year is Jerry using airpods as speakers in the Tom and Jerry movie 😂😂😂😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Xoiz7HImGm — J•O•S•S•I•V•E• 🀄️ (@massivejossive) November 18, 2020

You can literally find almost everything that goes missing in a house at this Jerry's apartment.



Airpods

Smartphone

Corkscrew

Sardine can

Makeup mirror

Yoyo

Coins et al. https://t.co/YiTCCQkojH — KVNG👑 (@Teclef) November 19, 2020

Netizens react to the trailer

Tom and Jerry is directed by Tim Story and written by Kevin Costello. It casts Chloë Grace Moretz as Kayla, Michael Peña as Terrance and Rob Delaney as DuBros. The movie will release in the United States on March 5, 2021. Warner Bros had previously announced the film back in 2019 with the release date set for 2021. Released recently, the trailer has received major backlash from the audience. The situation of the trailer right now is similar to the film Sonic: The Hedgehog's trailer when it had initially released and caused havoc amid longtime fans who did not like the treatment of the character.

The latest iteration of the Tom and Jerry characters does not do a complete injustice to the originality and keeps the animation true to 2D. But, it brings those characters to the real 3-dimensional world and puts them together. However, the end-product, as seen in the trailer, looks to be a confusing iteration of the IP which does not know what audience its actually aiming at. Naturally, fans have come forward and shared their concerns about the trailer. While some fans have described the trailer to be 'Awful', others have come forward and described the trailer to be 'weird and nonsensical'.

Tom and Jerry take their cat-and-mouse game to the big screen. Watch the trailer for the new #TomAndJerryMovie now – coming to theaters 2021. pic.twitter.com/mk9tt850mP — Tom And Jerry Movie (@TomAndJerry) November 17, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/@MichaelPichano)

