Video: Huge Anaconda Caught In Trap While 'stealing Chicken', Netizens Call It 'insane'

In a stunning incident, a massive anaconda was captured while being caught in a trap when it was trying to eat a chicken. The gigantic size of the snake that is coiling around in the water has blown away the netizens. Uploaded on Twitter account, ‘AmazingScience’, the video perfectly captures the enormous creature struggling its way to eat the chicken and has been aptly captioned as, ‘Trying to catch who’s been stealing the chickens…”.

The 40 seconds short clip shows the snake on one side and the chicken on another side. Both have been separated by wooden barriers in between. As the video progresses, we see the snake crawl towards the chicken, completely ignoring the barriers in the middle. As it begins to crawl, its gigantic size is revealed. The snake also makes an attempt to eat the full grown chicken after getting its head through a blue drum that is lying in its way.

Trying to catch who’s been stealing the chickens... pic.twitter.com/TpBhixH5CK — Science is Amazing (@AMAZlNGSCIENCE) November 20, 2020

Netizens react to the gigantic snake

Uploaded on November 20, the video has managed to gather 1.1 million views with 1.4K likes. "Would try another way to catch snakes in my room at Diani Kenya? Put a black bag on the floor, bang a stick behind the snake! For sure the reptile rushes to hide in the bag! Pick up the bag with the stick & take it outside! Show the local kids who love to see..then release it!", wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, "Act of nature. Let it eat!". Tweeples are also Retweeting the video with their own captions.

Anaconda don't want none unless you got buns HEN pic.twitter.com/nQmMBbmvO8 — Mark JM Fleming (@Mad_Simba) November 20, 2020

When you catch something a tad bigger than you bargained for.... https://t.co/U5aqAjDnPH — Diamond Coatings (@Diamondcoatings) November 20, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/@AMAZINGSCIENCE)

