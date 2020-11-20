McDonald's Employees' Video Helping Handicapped Man With A Meal Leaves Netizens In Tears

As Mother Teressa once popularly said, "Charity and love are the same -- with charity you give love, so don't just give money but reach out your hand instead", a recent viral video of McDonald' employees helping a handicapped customer with his meal prove it in reality. Earlier today, a video of two McDonald's employees serving and feeding a handicapped man won Twitterati's hearts. The sweet gesture of the employees was quick to catch everyone's attention on the internet and filled netizens' hearts with joy.

McDonald's employees' viral video had Twitterati gush 'God Bless'

Earlier today, i.e. November 20, 2020, former professional American basketball player Rex Chapman shared a heart-warming video with everyone on Twitter. In the video shared by him, two employees of McDonald's are seen helping a handicapped man with his meal. In the video, while one woman is seen serving the man, the other is seen feeding him with her own hands. As soon as the video was shared by Rex on his Twitter handle, it went viral on the micro-blogging platform and garnered heaps of praise by netizens.

Along with sharing the clip, the 53-year-old penned a heartfelt note which read, "These two girls working at McDonald's helped a handicapped man who was struggling with his meal. I needed this today...(sic)". However, the video was first shared by a user named Theo Shantonas on his Twitter handle, and his tweet read: "Be the change you want to see in the world".

Watch the video that made viral news below:

These two girls working at McDonalds helped a handicapped man who was struggling with his meal.



I needed this today...

pic.twitter.com/lYEig75S88

Within 10 hours from sharing, the viral video has garnered over a whopping 1.1 million views on Twitter alone. Twitterati could also not hold back but shower the video with immense love as the tweet has received over 74k likes, 2.2k retweets and more than 6.9k comments.

An emotional Twitter user shared a picture of himself with his specially-abled son and poured his heart out in the comment section as he wrote, "I do that every night for this awesome little boy of mine. I hope the world treats him like those two girls when he is ever in that position". One user commended the employees' efforts as she commented, "Okay I'm in tears....gave me goosebumps. We will get through this dark time. Young people don't get enough credit. So proud of these two".

Check some more reactions by Twitterati below:

The kids are why I have faith in the long run, America is going to be okay. They are so much nicer than majority of their elders.

We need this from everyone.... no matter the race or political stripes.

Hi @RexChapman

Thanks for sharing examples of kindness. Please use the term 'disabled' instead of handicapped though. Language matters 🙏🏽

A tune for you 🎼#hope #heart #humanity pic.twitter.com/HINtrKen3u — Lennie's Tunes (@TunesLennie) November 20, 2020

I just want to hug him and hug them. I am just so hopeful about our youth. Costs absolutely nothing to be kind.

I hope that these amazing people still exist when my son needs help someday! #spreadkindness pic.twitter.com/jcdpCC5cVF

Humanity! The lump in my throat tells me they are great human beings, and will make great adults. Well done ladies.

