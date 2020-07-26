Deer 'politely' interrupts Canadian harpist's performance. Watch video

A video of a harp artist is doing rounds of the internet, not because of her melodious music but because of the presence of a deer in the frame. The short video, which has now reminded users of the Disney movie ‘Bambi’ was shared by Canadian harpist named Naomi SV. First shared on Reddit, the clip is now doing rounds of the internet.

In the video, SV could be seen playing a cover of Simon and Garfunkel’s Sound of silence as a deer emerges in the frame, As the video progresses, the animal is seen stealthily coming close to the harpist. However, a few seconds later, the deer spooking up and immediately ran away. The clip ends by showing SV, startled by the event.

Read: A Herd Of Deer Running Around Mithi River In The 'Heart Of Mumbai' Stuns Netizens; Watch

Read: 10 Barking Deer Killed, 5 Injured By Stray Dogs At A Biological Park

Speaking about the experience later, SV said that she was aware of deer sightings in the area however, the incident that it would really show up while he plated left her surprised. She later posted it on her Reddit page saying that her harp performance turned into a Disney movie.

'Like Bambi'

Soon, the post was flooded with comments. One user wrote," Awww that’s so cute! It was all hesitant to approach, but I think it liked your music! So wholesome how it was scared to get close, but then you got startled when you saw it as well " while another wrote,"My dog heard me playing the video. He looked at me, farted, then went back to sleep. Majestic creature." Yet another comment read,"AWESOME! The deer has great taste. Love your performance, too!"

Read: Cop Rescues Deer From Ocean, Netizens Says They're 'crying Happy Tears

Read: Forest Department Monitors Herd Of Deer By Drone, Netizens Laud For Being 'less Intrusive'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.