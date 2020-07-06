A Herd Of Deer Running Around Mithi River In The 'Heart Of Mumbai' Stuns Netizens; Watch

Ever since the COVID-19 lockdown has been imposed by the government of India, a lot of users took to social media to share instances of wild animals in urban areas and the lowered levels of pollution across the country. The latest addition to the long line of videos is a clip which showcases a herd of deer running across the Mithi River, situated in Mumbai. The video clip has left Twitterati stunned as the rare sight of wild animals is from one of the most crowded cities around the world.

A herd of deer in Mumbai leaves Twitterati amazed

The stunning video was shared by a Mumbai-based lawyer turned environmentalist, Afroz Shah on his Twitter handle, who started the initiative of the Versova Beach clean-up in the year 2015. The initiative later went on to become one of the biggest community clean-up drives of the country with thousands of volunteers aboard. Talking about the video which is currently making rounds on the internet, it was filmed on Thursday evening and showcases a herd of deer running around the point near to where Mumbai's Mithi River starts. Sharing the video clip of his Twitter handle, Shah captioned it writing,

"Positive effects of lockdown. Location - Mumbai city - Near River Mithi Starting point. Date /time - 2nd July evening . This is right in the heart of the Mumbai city. Our cleanup of River Mithi started at this very spot. Leave mother nature alone. Mother nature revives."

Watch the video below:

Since the video was shared on Twitter on July 3, 2020, the unusual sight has garnered over 25k views, 1.2k likes and a lot of amazing responses by Twitterati including Kajol Devgn's sister Tanishaa Mukerji. Tanishaa took to the comment section of the tweet and expressed writing, "Wow .... this is amazing! Some much-needed positivity!". While one user wrote, "If each of us attempted to achieve even 1 per cent of what you have achieved the world would be healed", another wrote, "Leave mother nature alone so true. I appreciate you! you are the first person who took a stand for Mithi river."

Check out Twitterati's amazing response to the stunning video below:

Wow .... this is amazing! Some much needed positivity! — Tanishaa Mukerji (@TanishaaMukerji) July 3, 2020

If each of us attempted to achieve even 1 percent of what you have achieved the world would be healed — nilanjana (@butjustellme) July 3, 2020

So true @afrozshah1 positive effect of lockdown. Good earth is rich can provide for everyone. Love nature. — Rahuljha (@Rahuljh67771767) July 3, 2020

