'Definitely A Treasure': Magazine Due Back In 1975 Finally Returned To Library In Canada

The Winnipeg public library in Canada took to its official Twitter handle and shared a bizarre incident where they received a ‘special return’ this week. The library received an issue of the Car Craft magazine that was due back in the year 1975. The Library shared the image of the library card with the old edition of the book as it wrote, ‘better late than never’.

Late returned book

In the caption, the library mentioned that the book returns are open 24/7 at all the ten branches. As per the official website, customers are allowed to borrow up to 100 items at a time and there are no limits on how many items can be borrowed from each of these collections. The collection includes: Books and Magazines: 100; Music CDs and Audiobooks: 40; DVDs: 20 adult and 20 children/teen; Blu-rays: 10 adult and 20 children/teen; Express Books: 10 adult, 10 teen, and 10 children; Express DVDs: 4 adult, 4 teen, and 4 children; Video Games: 4; Book Club Kits: 4; Grab Bags: 2; Preschool Packs: 2. It also states the name of ten branches where the returns are being accepted 24/7. The ten branches include: Charleswood, Henderson, Louis Riel, Millennium, Pembina Trail, River Heights, St. Boniface, St. James-Assiniboia, Sir William Stephenson and Transcona.

Read: English Heritage Receives 'mysterious' Package Containing Key From 11th Century UK Tower

We received a special return earlier this week - an issue of Car Craft magazine that was due back in 1975!

Better late than never, right? :-)



Book returns are open 24/7 at 10 branches.https://t.co/ptLYiOv4Kv pic.twitter.com/HwTWlX6lSK — Winnipeg Public Library (@wpglibrary) December 9, 2020

The Tweet has been Retweeted by netizens in order to create awareness about book returns. "Didn’t know returns were open! Better get my book back pronto!", wrote a Twitter user in the comment section. While few are asking about the late return fees, others are sharing memes regarding the same.

Read: First COVID 19 Vaccine Shipments Arrive In Canada

Awwww . . . I'd definitely read a thread of posts from various libraries commenting on very VERY late returns!

Hmmm perhaps a winter Twitter project . . . https://t.co/nVsdYzsWmS — Michael Chesnut (@MichaelChesnut2) December 9, 2020

What are the late fees? https://t.co/sVr5hFGnw3 — GG (@GilGarcia20) December 10, 2020

In a similar incident of late returns, recently, a key to an 11th century English tower, which was “borrowed” by someone 50 years ago, was mysteriously returned. While taking to Twitter, English Heritage, which is a charity that manages over 400 monuments, informed that the brass key was sent to them, along with an anonymous note admitting to having “borrowed” the key in 1973. According to The Guardian, the key still fits the keyhole of the doors to St Leonard’s Tower, however, it no longer rotates. According to reports, the locks to the tower were changed sometime after the key vanished. While speaking to the media outlet, Roy Porter, who is English Heritage’s senior properties curator, said that this was definitely one of the most puzzling packages they ever received and especially during the Christmas season. Further, Porter called it a “modern mystery to add to the historical questions posed by the tower”.

Read: Indian Ambassadors’ Group Calls Out Canada's Vote-bank Politics Amid PM Trudeau's Meddling

Also Read: Canada Health Regulators Approve Pfizer-BioNtech's COVID-19 Vaccine

(Image Credits: Twitter/@wpglibrary)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.