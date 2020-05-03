Delhi-based Musician Couple's 'balcony Concert' Helps Residents To Beat The Lockdown Blues

As India continues to be under the nationwide lockdown, a Delhi-based musician couple has come up with a unique idea to entertain its neighbours with 'balcony concerts'. Musicians Hitesh and his wife Payal Madan, from Delhi's Rajouri Garden, first experimented with a performance from their balcony on the day of Janta Curfew on March 22. The couple has successfully performed its third 'balcony concert' on Sunday.

Hitesh Madan said that his balcony concert received a positive and encouraging response from the neighbours hence they are performing to entertain them. He also urged people to stay indoors.

"It's a tough time for the whole world. We experimented with this for the first time on Janta Curfew. We came into the balcony and perform this concert. We received positive and encouraging response from our neighbours so we performed again," Hitesh told news agency ANI.

"I will give a message to all people that please stay home, stay safe. I am missing to perform for a big audience but to motivate myself, I m doing this balcony concert. Today we did our third balcony concert," added Hitesh.

Residents applaud the musician couple

The Residents in the vicinity praised the couple for keeping them entertained. Preeti Madan, a relative of the performers, said that this time is depressing as people are not going anywhere but staying at home all the time and this initiative brings positivity. "This concert brings positivity in this tough time," she said.

Another resident Vijay told the news agency: "It is refreshing for people living in the area. People are getting bored at the home during lockdown so this is a very good initiative for the entertainment of people".

India under lockdown

The entire country remains in lockdown to curb the spread of Coronavirus. The first lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 21 days from March 25 and was later extended till May 3. In a fresh directive from the Home Ministry, the lockdown has been further extended by two weeks, with certain relaxations. The third phase of the lockdown will start from May 4.

