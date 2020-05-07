Delhi: Monkey Breaks Into ATM, Netizens Say It ‘must Be Short Of Money’

In a bizarre incident, a monkey recently broke into an SBI ATM at South Avenue, which is just a few kilometres away from Rashtrapati Bhawan, Delhi. Although the cops immediately rushed to the spot, the monkey still managed to damage the ATM machine. According to a media report, the police officers were surprised by the ‘accused’ monkey, which turned out to be a stray.

The ‘monkey heist’ happened around 3pm. The Delhi police sealed that kiosk and inspected the machine. The footage was also released by ANI in which the stray animal could be seen jumping onto the ATM machine and damaging the front panel.

#WATCH A monkey damages an ATM of State Bank of India in South Avenue area of Delhi. (Video source: Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/pZunh3h7Sy — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020

Video goes viral

While the monkey was reportedly captured, the video clip of the monkey breaking into the ATM has since gone viral. Several internet users called the incident a ‘monkey heist’, while others joked that the animal was probably running short of money. One Twitter user said, “Must’ve been an old customer of SBI who must have been traumatised, only then it is taking revenge”.

Good concept for money heist season 5 — rajdeep singh (@FirstAD_) May 6, 2020

Professor would be happy to see such ideas coming from India 😂 — Ghar Par Rahen 🙏 (@AnkitaDsinha) May 6, 2020

Trying to get cash without card! — Harshit✮Gupta (@YourHarshit) May 6, 2020

Must be short of money 😂😜 — Gautam Aggarwal (@gauaggbjp) May 6, 2020

Animals on Duty😅 — prachi mehta (@mehtaprachyy12) May 6, 2020

Train a monkey for money heist from atm, is a good idea for atm looters, later no traces found.

Even if found, nothing happens..,..

Looks like monkeys were developed and coming very closer to human behaviour and thinking...... — P M (@PM_281) May 7, 2020

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

शायद यह पहला मामला होगा जब एटीएम को नुकसान पहुचाने पर किसी को कोई सजा नही होगी ।। — Shashank Pandey (@Shashank262524) May 6, 2020

This is amazing and hilarious 😂😂 — maitreyism (@MaitreyAnuj) May 6, 2020

