Adele's Drastic Weight Loss Transformation Sparks Body Image & Beauty Debate Online

Adele took the Internet by storm when she posted a photo of her transformed self after a drastic over 100-pound weight loss. The celebrated singer recently turned 32 and posted a photo thanking her fans and the frontline workers who are tirelessly working during the coronavirus pandemic.

Adele is seen sporting a simple black dress with heels as she posed with a wide smile. The viral response to Adele's transformation quickly became a hot topic for netizens to discuss.

Adele's weight loss

Image courtesy - Adele Instagram

Adele's hardcore fans are evidently aware that the singer has been vocal about her weight and body image issues through the years. Though she was trying to keep her transformation from the public eye, a few paparazzi had leaked images of her sporting her new look. But, since Adele has shared the photo on social media, fans have been put in a frenzy.

The long-standing debate on body image and beauty is often fueled whenever a celebrity decides to go through a drastic physical transformation. A similar debate on body image and beauty was sparked recently by Billie Eilish when she disclosed that the way media and fans discuss her body does not affect her life. Talking about Adele's transformation, the internet has been divided into two sides as netizens are speaking both in favour and against Adele's weight loss transformation.

Some Adele fans were quick to share that another person's weight loss journey shouldn't be discussed the way it is being for the Hello singer. While on the other hand, some fans also sparked a debate about 'fatphobia' and how it is relevant in Adele's case. Check out what fans' views below -

Y’all: omg Adele is so beautiful now that she lost weight 🥰 she could be in a sorority. Let me get that work out and diet plan, sis 😭 skinny legenddddd

Truth: Adele has always been beautiful. Literally always. Stop doing this to people and sensationalizing weight loss. pic.twitter.com/aIJfLMGzUJ — mashed potato (@madstweets365) May 6, 2020

I need people to lay off of Adele. That is all. She was beautiful when she was thick. She’s beautiful now. I don’t understand what someone else’s weight loss journey has anything to do with you — Imani Gandy ☄️🌏🔥 (@AngryBlackLady) May 6, 2020

Weight loss will still be celebrated, whether you like it or not. Don’t diminish other people’s accomplishments by making it about yourself. Because let’s be honest, y’all aren’t that “concerned” about Adele’s health. — forex shorty 🥶 (@AmazonLoni) May 6, 2020

Be mindful when you praise Adele’s weight loss there may be people struggling with an eating disorder who will see your words as confirmation that being skinny=being valued — Phaedra (@phaeleigh) May 6, 2020

