Friends Play Carrom With A Twist, Turn Into Coins And Striker To Beat Lockdown Blues

With Coronavirus lockdown in place and half the world's population confined inside their homes, people are taking to different activities to keep themselves occupied and engaged amid the crisis. Recently, a video went viral on social media where a group of men can be seen playing carrom. However, the interesting part is that the men decided to ditch the regular carrom board and chose to play on a life-size structure instead, with five people acting as coins and a striker for two active players on either side.

In the video, one can see a structure drawn on the floor using chalks, which has all the key features of a real carrom board, including four scoring pockets and a centre for placing coins. The video starts with one player hitting the human striker that goes and strikes the four human coins placed in the middle of the board. The video then continues with the other player taking his chance and goes on until all four human coins end up in the scoring pockets. The clip was initially posted on the Chinese video-sharing app TikTok and has been shared on various social media platforms since then.

Carrom is one of the most popular board games in India and is probably played in lost every household in the country. Carrom ranks along with other popular board games such as chess, ludo and snakes and ladders, which are as popular if not more. The game of carrom was originated in India and became popular among the masses after World War I. A carrom board made up of glass is still available in a place in Patiala, Punjab.

Recently, the game has gained some popularity in the United States, Canada, and Europe, where it was introduced by the Indian diaspora. Otherwise, it is very common in countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and some middle-eastern nations.

