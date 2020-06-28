Delhi University Postpones Open Book Exams: Students Launch Meme Fest

Delhi University, on June 27, announced that they have postponed their open book exams for final year students. The exams which were scheduled for July 1 will now be held on July 10 in view of “prevailing coronavirus pandemic". As per the university, the new date sheet would be released on July 3.

While this news has left many in anticipation of the new datasheet, many others were elated, however, there were many who suggested that the exams should be cancelled altogether. Yet, another group of students started a meme riot on Twitter with many dishing out hilarious puns and memes.

One user reimagined a conversation between the protagonists of the Bollywood film Main Hoo Na. In the viral meme, the board students say that exams have been cancelled due to corona, however, DU students say ‘sabka cancel nahi hua laxman’ Another rib-tickling meme features Jethalal Gada from Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma who in his cliché style asks 'Kya Tapllek hai aapko ?'

#delhiuniversity Postpones Open Book Exams By 10 Days; New Date sheet will be released on 3rd july.



Meanwhile, students. pic.twitter.com/MfQC6mJ3yA — shreya❤️ (@ShREya__20) June 27, 2020

When Boards students asks DU students about cancelling of exam due to corona DU students be like 👇👇#DelhiUniversity pic.twitter.com/Et8k13clJs — Gautam Kumar (@KumarK31857624) June 27, 2020

#delhiuniversity further postponed the final year exam by ten days



Students :



( Cancel kyo nhi kar dete ) pic.twitter.com/AkQlsJP8aF — Pradip Ghevariya 🇮🇳 (@pradipghevariaa) June 27, 2020

#delhiuniversity postpone exmas again



DU to students rn :- pic.twitter.com/WxT12lfGFx — Annucasm (@Introvert_londa) June 27, 2020

#delhiuniversity students asking for exact exam dates



Le university: pic.twitter.com/YnuhXatzQj — Santosh Kumar (@Santosh70823485) June 27, 2020

Statement on DU website

"...all concerned are hereby informed that examinations scheduled for all final semester/term/year and ex-students as per date sheet in OBE mode examinations as an alternative mode of examinations in view of COVID-19 pandemic adopted as one-time measure for academic session 2019-20 for all streams of UG and PG including SOL and NCWEB stands postponed for ten days in view of the prevailing situation of COVID-19 pandemic," a Delhi University notification stated.

