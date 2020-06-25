Delhi University's Plan To Hold Open Book Exams Await Confirmation From UGC

Due to the rise in the coronavirus cases in Delhi alone, the varsity is looking at conducting open book examinations. The Open Book Exams or the OBE is facing protests from several professors and students. Delhi University, however, is going ahead with the pattern and also released a guideline PDF for the students. The examinations are for all students enrolled in the final year of undergraduate programs. Furthermore, Delhi University has sent the proposal to the University Grants Commission and is awaiting a green signal from the apex body.

Also Read | Delhi University Registration And Admission Form Details To Be Announced Soon

Varsity yet to receive a green signal

Varsity will go ahead only after an official confirmation from the University. According to reports, Delhi University is waiting for a final say from the University Grants Commission. UGC, in turn, has not made an official statement regarding the matter yet. It is yet to send the confirmation letter to Delhi University.

Also Read | Delhi University DUET 2020 Registration Begins; Check Details Here

Delhi University has received flak for the OBE format

A survey was conducted by the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) and about eighty-five per cent of the DU students, who participated in a survey-cum-referendum voted against the administration's decision of holding online OBE. The referendum, released by DUTA on May 3, got more than 51,000 responses in 48 hours, mostly from those enrolled in regular courses, the teachers' body said. DUTA has been opposing the university's decision to hold online OBE.

Also Read | Delhi University: 8 Students And Teachers Detained For Protesting Against Open Book Exams

In the survey, 38 per cent of students said they have not been able to access study material even if it has been provided to them. Nearly 50 per cent of the students said they have not received material and also cited the inability to access it. According to the survey, only 28 per cent of students have been able to attend more than 50 per cent of the online classes. Faculty members from various departments had also expressed concern over the idea of OBE. Department of History, Sociology and Economics were among the few departments that raised voices against the OBE citing several issues including infrastructural constraints, technological obstacles, economic hardships, dislocation of students and/or their families, and the challenging environments in many households.

Also Read | Delhi University Latest Updates: Exam Question Paper To Be Set By As Per OBE Requirements