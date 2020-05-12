From Amitabh Bachchan To Chris Hemsworth, Delhi's 'Autograph Man' Has Over 5000 Autographs

All the 80s and 90s kids would probably know the value that autographs held back in time when there were no smartphones to instantly click a selfie or a picture with your favourite celebrity. In today's day and age of technological reforms, autographs do not hold the prominence they did back in the days. However, it is certainly not the case with the Delhi-based Amarjeet Singh who is also popularly known as the 'Autograph Man' because the lad has collected over 5000 autographs of celebrities over the span of six years.

Delhi's Amarjeet Singh holds the Limca Book of Records for his massive collection of 5000 autographs

Amarjeet Singh aka the "Autograph Man" was recently interviewed by a leading daily wherein he spilled the beans about his fascination with collecting autographs and much more. In his interaction with the daily, Singh said that he likes to consider himself as the James bond in philography and also revealed that because of his passion for collecting autographs, he would not want to get married as he has chosen to live his life like a free bird and wants no bonds or ties because his sole motto is collecting autographs.

Amarjeet was also recently awarded with the Limca Book of Records for having the highest number of autographs of Olympic medal winners. In addition to having autographs of Olympic winners, Amarjeet has a knack for collecting autographs of various megastars, politicians, Bharat Ratna awardees, Hollywood stars, and painters to name a few.

What's amusing is that Amarjeet also has autographs of several dead personalities including Albert Einstein, Thomas Alva Edison, Adolf Hitler, Alexander Graham Bell, The Wright brothers, Winston Churchill, Charlie Chaplin and Marilyn Monroe. During his interview, he revealed that some of his favourite autographs are of Jawaharlal Nehru, Dalai Lama, APJ Abdul Kalam, Mother Teresa, Rabindranath Tagore, Lata Mangeshkar, Pele, Rakesh Sharma, Tenzing Norgay, Edmund Hillary, Jackie Chan, Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, and Dhyan Chand. He also shared that his first-ever autograph was of Pankaj Udhas.

He also spoke about the difficulties faced by him to get the autographs of these celebrities because it not as easy as it might sound. He said if the celebrity is willing to give him their autographs then no one can stop him from taking it. Further, he mentioned that he goes with a positive attitude and confidence and that is what gets one through.

