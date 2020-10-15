'Dependable Bolero': Anand Mahindra Shares Off-road Application Of His Company's Vehicle

Known for his social media presence and sharing unique pictures and images, Mahindra Group's chairman Anand Mahindra recently shared a “noble off-road application” of his own company’s designed car, Bolero. Calling it ‘books from Bolero’, Mahindra took to Twitter on October 14 and shared the images of black-coloured Bolero filled with books. He informed that he received the images from one of his friends in Ludhiana, Minnie that showed Harjinder Singh distributing books on wheels. As per the caption, Singh does that because he believes despite the world shifting majorly to the digital world, people must read books. Mahindra further wrote that the vehicle belongs to the Guru Gobind Singh Study Circle.

Books from a Bolero.This is truly a noble ‘Off-Road’ application. My friend Minnie from Ludhiana shared this pic. Harjinder Singh does this because he feels that people must hold & read books despite a digital world. The vehicle belongs to the Guru Gobind Singh Study Circle. pic.twitter.com/AFUfwPbicy — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 14, 2020

Netizens call it 'dependable Bolero'

From Mahindra’s Bolero “dependable” to hailing the unique initiative, Anand Mahindra’s post has caught the attention of people across the nation. Garnering nearly four thousand likes, the images of off-road use of Bolero have taken the internet by storm. Many Twitter users even shared other initiatives of books on wheels to get Mahindra’s validation. Others also agreed with the Mahindra Group chairman on saying that books shall be read by everyone. One of the netizens said that importance of “physical things” have greatly reduced due to the “digital world”.

Knowledge on wheels- dependable Bolero ensures it reaches far and wide, road or no road. https://t.co/aKCJftb05R — Vikram Garga (@vikramgarga) October 14, 2020

Physical books can't be replaced with digital one ,even in libraries most of people love reading books ,magazines and other related articles in physical form,even some have their mini libraries at home and they are proud of that — Arun (alic) (@ArunAlic) October 14, 2020

Physical books r important, especially 4kids.

More involved; more outcome the rule is simple.

Digitally reading involves senses; eyes/see; sound/ tongue; ears/hear, but when physically hold a book; touch & function sensory also gets involved & impacts d cognitive more. — Dr Renu Sharma (@renujaiho) October 14, 2020

Very good idea.We say in Punjabi “ Naale Punn Naale Phalian ਨਾਲੇ ਪੁੰਨ ਨਾਲੇ ਫਲੀਆਂ -ਕਿਤਾਬਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ Bolero ਦੀ ਪਬਲੀਸਿਟੀ ਵੀ ਹੋ ਗਈ 👌 — 🌿baljit balli 🇮🇳 (@tirshinazar) October 14, 2020

Seriously reading books as a copy is a nice feel ,which takes us inside that book itself.

But we are not having this experience in digital reading,what it gives is eye strain and battery drainage . — Theflyingbird (@Sharkings1) October 14, 2020

Power of Mahindra 💪🔥 pic.twitter.com/eFiK5j86kJ — Adithyan MR (@AdithyanMR_) October 14, 2020

None can replace the essence of a physical copy of a good read. Even in the age of ebooks and audibles, binding books are still sought after by avid readers. — Manas Datta (@mns_x) October 14, 2020

The beauty Or underlying technology used to build for Mahindra all Vehicles suits to indian Condition and we can term Mahindra < "Made for each other' > Farmers. — Truth (@Truth86475595) October 14, 2020

Before Bolero's off-beat use, Mahindra also shared an adorable video of two dogs working out on a treadmill. While both the dogs are seen practising the same routine, their way of doing it is completely opposite. The business tycoon made a remark by saying that on Sundays one of the dogs is his ‘role model’. The 10-second-long clip shows both the dogs working out on a treadmill. However, their way of exercising is completely distinct. While one can be seen constantly walking on the treadmill, the other pooch is being lazy and standing with one leg moving, giving us the message of ‘minimum effort and maximum gain’. Mahindra aptly captions the video. Watch:

Pooch on the left: “Feel the burn! No pain, no gain!”

Pooch on the right: “Ok. 30 minute daily workout to keep my insurance premium low. Minimum effort, maximum gain. Box ticked.” On Sundays, the pooch on the right is my role model. pic.twitter.com/x6ngiIBgWZ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 11, 2020

