Diljit Dosanjh On Cloud Nine Since Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Praised His Cooking Videos

Currently, the world is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. While everybody is keeping themselves busy by doing some activity or another, Punjabi Superstar Diljit Dosanjh has taken up cooking. He posts videos of himself cooking and shares his tasty recipes with the fans. Recently, Diljit Dosanjh was on cloud nine when Chef Sanjeev Kapoor took to his Twitter handle to praise his cooking videos. Read ahead to know-

Diljit Dosanjh has been actively posting cooking videos of himself making North Indian dishes, along with his funny commentary on the side. Sanjeev Kapoor commented on his videos, saying that his mother really enjoys Diljit’s videos. Chef Kapoor wrote that his mother is having fun watching Dosanjh's cooking videos and he thinks he will have to visit him to get proper training post lockdown.

Paaji @diljitdosanjh aapki cooking videos dekh ke meri mummy ko bada mazza aa raha hai! Mainu twadey kol training lain aaona paena hai! pic.twitter.com/txg4e3pZQm — Sanjeev Kapoor (@SanjeevKapoor) April 16, 2020

Check out Diljit's response to the tweet-

OMG The REAL MASTER CHEF HIMSELF 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾



Sir Meri Taraf Se Mummy ji Ko Baut Baut Pyar and GHUTT GHUTT Ke Hugian .. Aur SIR Aap Toh Guru Ji Oh Hum Log Toh Lockdown Chef Hain 👻



REGARDS 🙏🏾🙏🏾



P.S - Lockdown Ke Baad Mai Ashirwaad Lene Aunga 🙏🏾 https://t.co/OdFaXNZvcP — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 16, 2020

Diljit Dosanjh was overwhelmed by hearing Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's praises on his videos and said that he is in fact just a 'Lockdown chef'. Diljit's post of 'I want a spoon' at the end of every dish he makes is a hit amongst his fans. The actor has posted videos of him making Palak Paneer, Bhindi Do Pyaaza, Soybean and Paneer, and much more recipes so far. His videos are relatable as he makes dishes with the ingredients available to him and sometimes modifies them according to his taste. He also often stresses on some funny 'social distancing' rules during cooking. The actor also addresses fan questions and queries on Twitter relating to his cooking. When a fan asked, "@diljitdosanjh ji are you a Peanut Butter or Nutella person?", Dosanjh said, "100% Nutella".

