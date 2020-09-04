Diljit Dosanjh's Take On PUBG Ban Leaves People In Splits, Check Hilarious Reply To Fan

Following the government’s order of banning PUBG Mobile along with other 117 Chinese applications, social media was flooded with thousands of memes about the reaction of the news by different people. However, actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh’s hilarious take on the entire issue is leaving hundreds of internet users in splits. From saying he plays “SUB-G” in the kitchen to sharing a meme featuring him alongside actor Akshay Kumar, Dosanjh’s posts about the PUBG ban have gone viral on Twitter. While replying to a fan who asked if he played the popular mobile game, he replied by mentioning another viral trend of "rasode mein kaun tha" and added that he works in the kitchen. While in a separate post he says, “Ah Kadon Bhaana Vart Geya .. PUBG wala …” rhetorically.

Ah Kadon Bhaana Vart Geya .. PUBG wala ... pic.twitter.com/9DitI1fvup — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 3, 2020

Nahi Bhen Ji Mai SUB-G SUB-G Khelta Hu RASODE MAI 😎🦾 https://t.co/BXo4PORSIh — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 3, 2020

Netizens share a laugh

Soon after Dosanjh shared his reaction, hundreds of internet users shared a laugh and lauded him for his unique sense of humor. While many posted laughing emojis, others talked about the "rasode mein kaun tha" mention. Several acted surprised on Dosanjh saying he was in the kitchen as a joke because in a separate trend a scene featuring Kokilaben from the Hindi TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya gets angry while enquiring about "rasode mein kaun tha?".

Kal hi wartea bhana — Jujhar Hayer (@JujharS52705466) September 3, 2020

eh bhana kl wartea 😂🤣 te apa ta Lockdown de pele 15 dina ch hi chaa purey kr lye c Pub-g waley 😂 kyuki Tuc SUB-G te dil laa rakhea sadda — SuperSinghBraham👳🏻 (@Brahamarora2) September 3, 2020

😂😂Mast hai — Riya Vohra (@WriteRVohra) September 3, 2020

😂😂😂😂😭 toh Rasode mein aap hi the fir... — ᥇ꪖꪜ✨ (@etregentil_) September 3, 2020

Rasode mai DOSANJHAWALA tha🧐 @diljitdosanjh 😂 — Raunaq Sachdeva (@RaunaqSachdeva7) September 3, 2020

Rasode mein tussi c paji🙀😂😂😂😂😂 — ╰☆☆ Navpreet.b96 ☆☆╮(G.O.A.T) (@B96Navpreet) September 3, 2020

😂😂😂😂 Rasode mai... — Manali Bhagwat (@manalibhagwat1) September 3, 2020

Pagi #RASODE me aap the 😂 — Arun Dabariya (@ArunDabariya) September 3, 2020

PUBG Mobile removed from Android Play

A day after the government announced the ban was announced PUBG Mobile is no longer available on both the Android Play Store and Apple's App Store. It was expected that the Indian servers of the game will go offline at the midnight of September 3, 2020, and will be removed from respective application markets. Now, even though the game has been banned and removed from the Play Store, players have still been able to continue to play the game on their pre-installed devices.

