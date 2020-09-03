Diljit Dosanjh Shares A Quirky Video Featuring Paprika, Fans Go 'LMAO' | WATCH

Diljit Dosanjh recently entertained his fans with a quirky video on social media. On September 3, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a clip of him shopping in a supermarket. Interestingly, in the video, he recommended his fans to use paprika. Take a look at Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram.

In this Instagram video, Diljit Dosanjh can be seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt paired with black shorts. He also sported the casual look with a black cap. The actor, here, sings two lines from a Punjabi song that says people run behind money but what's the use, they should spend money on food. He suggests his fans to use paprika and says its good. His caption simply read as, "PAPRIKA âš¡ï¸".

Fans were left in splits

Several fans and followers found the video hilarious. The comment section is bombarded with laughing emojis with 'LOL' and 'LMAO' comments. One of the users wrote, "Yaar, Paaji, love you", while another reacted, "lolll Paprika is the most understated spiceeeðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚and ur thhee best". Check out some more comments below.

What's next for Diljit Dosanjh?

The actor was last seen in Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Adwani. On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh is set for another Bollywood comedy film. As per reports by Pinkvilla, the film will be directed by the Soorma director, Shaad Ali. This romantic comedy will also feature actor Yami Gautam romancing the actor. According to the reports, the film is essentially a romcom tracing the lives of a couple, which gets an unnatural twist when the lead hero gets pregnant.

For his next, he will also be seen in Abhishek Sharma directed comedy flick Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. The film is produced by Shariq Patel and Subhash Chandra under the banners of Zee Studious and Essel Vision Productions. Apart from Diljit, it also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead roles. Diljit also recently launched his new music video CLASH.

