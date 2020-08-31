Yami Gautam To Star Opposite Diljit Dosanjh In Shaad Ali's Next Rom-com

After Good Newwz, Diljit Dosanjh is all set to mesmerize the fans with yet another quirky comedy film which will be directed by the Soorma director, Shaad Ali. According to reports by Pinkvilla, Soorma duo Diljit and Shaad are set to reunite for the next film which will feature actress Yami Gautam romancing the ace actor. According to the reports, the film is essentially a romcom tracing the lives of a couple, gets an unnatural twist when the lead hero gets pregnant.

Yami Gautam to romance Diljit Dosanjh in next?

According to reports, one of the sources close to the development informed the entertainment portal that Yami Gautam has been locked to play the heroine's part in Shaad's next. The source also shared that this will be the first time Diljit and Yami will be romancing each other on-screen. The source added and narrated the storyline of the film and said that it is a madcap family entertainer that revolves around a Punjabi couple's relationship and how their world turns around when the hero is diagnosed to be pregnant. According to the source, the team anted to rope in Yami because they felt she suited the character.

This will be Diljit's second tryst with films revolving around pregnancy. His last release Good Newwz which turned out to be a blockbuster also had pregnancy as its core theme. According to the report, the shooting of the untitled film is expected to begin around October, once Diljit returns from the US while Yami, on the other hand, will wrap up promotions of Ginny Weds Sunny that hits digital platforms soon.

On the professional front, Diljit will also feature in Abhishek Sharma directed comedy flick Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. The movie is jointly bankrolled by Shariq Patel and Subhash Chandra under the banners of Zee Studious and Essel Vision Productions. Along with Diljit, the movie features actors Fatima Sana Shaikh and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead roles. The principal photography of the film began in January 2020, and now amid the coronavirus scarce, the production of the film has been halted. Along with this, Diljit also recently launched his new music video CLASH.

