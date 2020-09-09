DIY Candy Slide To Spook The Trick Or Treat Kids In COVID Era; Viewers Find It 'inventive'

People around the world have been prepping up for Halloween 2020 while also keeping the pandemic guidelines in mind. A DIY video has lately been doing the rounds on the internet, giving out tips on how to trick or treat in the COVID era with a piece of simple equipment. In the video, Jaimie and Jay of the YouTube channel Wicked Makers create a Trick or Treat pipe with a few pipes and decorative items as they create a DIY candy slide.

Halloween 2020 is expected to be quite different from the usual, owing to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. As per guidelines laid down by the WHO, people are supposed to maintain a 6 feet distance from each other to avoid getting infected by another person. In a recent YouTube video, two artists, Jaimie and Jay, created small equipment which is easy to make and will allow people to maintain the required distance.

In the video made by Wicked Makers, the duo is seen making a special Halloween pipe which will allow anyone to transfer candies from one end to another. They create standees with the help of a few plastic pipe connectors. These two standees of varied heights hold the pipe in a diagonal form, easing the process of transfer. They also attached a skeleton to one end of the pipe, giving it a spooky effect. Jaimie and Jay cover the entire structure in cloth plaster which makes the whole thing look like a Mummy, which has been falling apart. Have a look at the useful DIY video with proper guidelines here.

The video is being loved by people, settled across the globe. The idea of using something easily available to make a safe piece of equipment is being received well by the audience. The video has received a great response on YouTube due to its informative nature. The DIY candy slide is being called a saviour by most people who were looking for an option to explore.

In one of the comments, an Internet user has mentioned that they were about to opt for the potato cannon option but are now leaning towards creating this. Another user has spoken about how the DIY candy slide has to be kept beyond the fence to ensure maximum safety.

Few of their followers have unique ideas for decorating the pipe. One of the users has mentioned that they are planning to use a fish net with a six feet pole to get the process right. Have a look at the comments here.

Image courtesy: Still from YouTube (Wicked makers)

