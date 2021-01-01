DMRC Shares 'How It Started Vs How It Ended' Meme, Netizens Can Relate

2020 has been one of the most wobbly years in the recent past, particularly due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has gripped the world by its throat. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) recently shared a meme that perfectly sums up the year 2020 with just two pictures. DMRC shared two pictures on its official Twitter handle - one from the beginning of 2020 and another from towards the end of 2020.

In the first picture, captioned "How it started", commuters inside one of the Delhi Metro trains can be seen standing and sitting next to each other without worrying about contracting the COVID-19 virus. However, in the second picture titled "How it ended", people can be seen sitting with a gap of at least one empty seat in the between, while nobody standing in the middle. The sight is absolutely rare inside a Delhi metro train because of the gigantic amount of commuters in the city who use public transport.

How it started: How it ended:#2020Rewind pic.twitter.com/UW8CDwTSe9 — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) December 30, 2020

Netizens respond

Netizens have flooded the comment section of the post with their own memes and jokes, while Delhiites shared an alternate reality from inside the metro that DMRC probably chose to ignore. Several users shared pictures of packed Delhi metro trains, where commuters can be seen not giving two hoots about the protocols put in place by authorities to control the spread of COVID-19. One individual highlighted the social distancing stickers put inside the trains are just 1 yard apart from each other instead of the 2-yard recommendation issued by health officials.

How it ended is much better no stuffing of people inside of it and much safe too😁😁😁 https://t.co/ofXlfHqIJb — DIVYANSH PANDEY (@Divyansh1571) December 30, 2020

Kya se kya ho gaye dekhte dekhte... https://t.co/bBVJQlWqXw — Bidisha (Potol) 🦋 (@PhotonicMe) December 30, 2020

Bro the first pic isn't even 20% of the crowd that we were used to during peak hours on blue and yellow lines 🙃 https://t.co/1aG6Iu96dg — antora misses yoonmin+taekook+nam2seok (@Ibtida9) December 30, 2020

Is this 2 yard distance

It's only 1 pic.twitter.com/z2gGWOvvzA — Ar Navin (@ArNavin2) December 30, 2020

Have a look on it how we started 2021 pic.twitter.com/55BbnSyUeC — Mritunjay (@tiwaryjay30) January 1, 2021

Don't take photos in Delhi metro. It's a punishable offense.😂😅 — Ashish tripathi (@tripathiji_here) December 30, 2020

