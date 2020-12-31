Zomato's 2020 Meme Rewind: Hilarious Posts Reveal How Indians Ordered Food

Joining the countdown to New Year, Zomato on December 31, shared a 2020 meme rewind that impeccably showcased India’s food ordering pattern across the year. Not only did it depict what Indians ordered amid lockdown and crisis but also looked back at viral memes and trends that ruled the year. From the person who ordered the most amount of pizzas to the person who saved the highest amount on orders, the Twitter thread revealed all secrets about user behaviour.

The thread started by revealing that it was not a “certain Yash” who was in the “rasoda” all the time but another Yash from Bengaluru who placed over 1300 orders in 2020. In another post, it revealed details of the biggest order placed and also compared it to the smallest one. The food aggregator then highlighted that there was one particular person who ordered food worth INR 19 lakhs just in 2020. Meanwhile, it also shared a graphic presentation of the emerging relationship between Indians and Pizza.

2020 meme rewind⏪



(and a lil bit about how India ordered this year) pic.twitter.com/84xXSPB5Hh — zomato (@zomato) December 30, 2020

Most loved food

Recently, Zomato's rival Swiggy shared its 5th StatEATstics Annual Report and revealed that Biryani is the most loved food of 2020 as it was ordered more than once every second in some form. According to the report, other dishes that followed on the list of most-ordered food of 2020 are Masala Dosa at number 2, Paneer Butter Masala at number 3, Chicken Fried Rice at number 4, and Mutton Biryani at number 5, yet another Biryani on the list, and again a non-veg one. According to Swiggy, Chicken Biryani was ordered over 6 times more frequently than Veg. Biryani. The food delivery app said that over 3 lakh new customers made their Swiggy debut with Chicken Biryani.

