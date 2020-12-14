'Internet Is Weird': Man Discovers His Childhood Image Has Been Used As A Meme For Years

A resident of North Carolina named Adrian Smith was casually scrolling through his Instagram feed when he found a photo of is childhood being used as a meme. Taking to his Twitter account, Adrian shared a picture of himself, holding his childhoos image as he termed it as a ‘very 2020 thing’. According to the caption, the image was captured in the year 1992 when he was in grade three. His image had come from a Tumblr blog in which he posted year back when users were asked to share school photos along with a laser background.

Man gets to know about him being a meme

Making a Twitter thread, Adrian also shared various memes that he has been a part of, unknowingly. He stumbled into Grayson on Instagram, where his picture popped up. In the caption he wrote, “It’s a truly bizarre experience to bump into a disconnected version of yourself out there in the wild. Even weirder when it leads down a meme rabbit hole”. He discovered that the past version of him has been living an internet-meme-life as Grayson, which is a creation of ‘@TeenageStepdad’, from the past three years. He also shared his favourite memes. Sharing the memes, he wrote, “Here’s a very 2020 thing I just learned about myself: this picture of the 8-year-old, 3rd grade version of me has been a meme FOR YEARS!!!!!!!!!!!! Like, there’s merch and everything. Internet is weird”.

Here’s a very 2020 thing I just learned about myself: this picture of the 8-year-old, 3rd grade version of me has been a meme FOR YEARS!!!!!!!!!!!!



Like, there’s merch and everything. Internet is weird. thread 👇 pic.twitter.com/4oUVjz5FEK — Adrian Smith (@DrAdrianSmith) December 2, 2020

As far as I can tell, past me has been living an internet-meme-life as Grayson, a creation of @TeenageStepdad, since at least 2017. pic.twitter.com/J6xXgEB7ba — Adrian Smith (@DrAdrianSmith) December 2, 2020

I first stumbled into Grayson on IG. Scrolling through stories, I see my picture pop up. It’s a truly bizarre experience to bump into a disconnected version of yourself out there in the wild. Even weirder when it leads down a meme rabbit hole. pic.twitter.com/nHREZR5EEV — Adrian Smith (@DrAdrianSmith) December 2, 2020

Here are some of my favorite versions of me. Smoking atheist rebel. Grayson Von Chevrolet. Hot dogs and Carmen San Diego. pic.twitter.com/kk0zpe3flg — Adrian Smith (@DrAdrianSmith) December 2, 2020

I mean, Grayson-me is even available as a t-shirt and works as a poster child for a Patreon tier. He’s living quite the life. pic.twitter.com/Mn5UVTAOyi — Adrian Smith (@DrAdrianSmith) December 2, 2020

27 years ago, the only place this picture lived was on a wall by my grandma’s backdoor.



In maybe ~2008 I submitted it to a laser portrait themed tumblr blog called “We Have Lasers!!!!!!!!”. It’s had its own weird internet life since. pic.twitter.com/Z7sMsmLGjS — Adrian Smith (@DrAdrianSmith) December 2, 2020

Amused by the tweet thread, netizens took over the comment section. "Dang, you are tough. All this hate directed towards an imaginary version of you. I think it would make me cry and be depressed for days", wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, "You grew up hot - you won. We all looked like that as teenagers. But it does suck that your image was taken and used without consent". Tweeples can be seen Retweeting the video with their own caption. The tweet has managed to gather over 10K likes.

What a surreal experiencen it must be finding out that you're an internet meme https://t.co/DO0eL5d1hK — Billy Easley II (@billyez2) December 13, 2020

If you ever needed proof that the internet is a weird and wonderful place 👇 https://t.co/5KeRC8SE4J — Oliver Wℹ️lkℹ️ns🔛 (@ollie_wilko) December 8, 2020

And this is why there will be no identifiable baby pictures for you, twitter. https://t.co/aRzgT0IV3G — Fastener (@TheFastener) December 8, 2020

This is mind blowing. https://t.co/hEecWPT9pB — No Strange Kate AKA Cathy Chesham (@WhosKateStrange) December 6, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/DrAdrianSmith)

