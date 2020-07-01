Doctor’s Day 2020: A Look At Best Videos Of Medics Dancing To Boost Morale Amid COVID-19

While the nation expresses gratitude and solidarity with the medics and healthcare workers on the occasion of Doctor’s Day 2020, videos of doctors dancing to cheer themselves and uplift spirits while treating the COVID-19 patients has amused the internet. Celebrating the critical COVID-19 patients' recovery, these doctors came together to shake a leg to commemorate victory amid the unprecedented times as they battle the crisis with dedication in the frontline.

Shared on YouTube and Instagram, the footage shows doctors from across the country happily rejoicing at the restored health of the coronavirus patients that ignited some hope amid the hardships and challenging times. While still in their medical protective gear and PPE kits, the medics depict courage and hope as they take each challenge in stride. Shared on the occasion of National Doctor’s Day that acknowledges the medical warriors at the forefront of the looming health crisis, the video has won hearts on the internet and is a must-watch.

India salutes our doctors- exceptional care givers who are at the forefront of a spirited fight against COVID-19. #doctorsday2020 pic.twitter.com/WsWroXjVpO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2020

Joy after ICU recoveries

The healthcare staff of Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center was seen celebrating the recovery of two of their patients on ventilators with severe respiratory distress, with shortness of breath. Shared by Nida Qadir, an academic intensivist at UCLA, the footage depicts happy doctors as patients were put off ventilators as their health improved.

60 doctors uplifting spirits in this dance

A heart-warming footage shared on Instagram by The Ministry of Memories page depicts medics come together from across the country to twirl on the popular track “Happy" by Pharrel Williams to commemorate the recoveries as well as motivate the patients not to give up or lose hope.

Tamil Nadu doctors show how to relieve stress

At least a 100 Doctors in Tamil Nadu compiled their dance videos from the hospital wards while still in their medical kits to motivate each other during the onslaught of the coronavirus cases across the country. While managing mental health has been an important aspect in the pandemic, these medics portrayed a sure way of getting rid of mental blockage and depression during the ongoing pandemic by grooving in style like them and staying cheerful.

Grooving to spread smiles

Doctors and healthcare staff in Kanpur’s Hallet Hospital organized a COVID-19 dance to convey their support and the message that everyone in the country was going to fight the pandemic together. To relieve the stress and motivate those infected with the respiratory disease, the doctors in their PPE kits danced from the hospital wards to convey solidarity and positive thoughts.

Watch: Doctors dance to boost morale of COVID-19 patients in Kanpur https://t.co/VLNFFaecHA via @YouTube — Arvind sagar (@Arvinds95959595) May 2, 2020

