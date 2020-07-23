Does Cillian Murphy Look Like Shahid Kapoor In 'Jab We Met'? Netizens Draw Parallels

Cillian Murphy, who gained massive popularity with Netflix's Peaky Blinders, seems to have an uncanny resemblance with Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, a few social media users believe. On Wednesday, July 22, a social media user compared Cillian Murphy's character Scarecrow from Christopher Nolan's Batman series to that of Shahid Kapoor's character Aditya Kashyap from Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met. The social media user said, "I know from Jab We Met." (sic)

Check out the social media user's comment:

(Source: The Lame Indian Facebook)

Also Read | Kiara Advani And Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Kabir Singh' Won Several Awards; See List

Soon after, many social media users shared hilarious memes comparing Cillian Murphy from Batman to Shahid Kapoor from Jab We Met. Here are a few memes shared by the netizens. Have a look:

#CillianMurphy from Batman looks like he is about to sing "Tumse Hi" pic.twitter.com/4j0f69kWWs — Vishnu Prasad (@VishnuPrasad_7) July 22, 2020

Also Read | On Cillian Murphy's Birthday, Here Are Some Of The Best Moments From 'Peaky Blinders'

Cillian Murphy: I'm not Shahid Kapoor

Indians: pic.twitter.com/I8gyw96tRW — Ayush Saxena (@ayush__007_) July 22, 2020

ADITYA SHELBY FROM JAB WE MET pic.twitter.com/Ubln3TNBqk — Aryanâš¡ (@_Maasumladka) July 21, 2020

Also Read | How Shahid Kapoor's Mother Helped Amrita Rao For A Slap Scene In 'Ishq Vishk'

Jab We Met, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead, narrates the tale of two opposites who fall in love with one another in a train journey. Some social media users are drawing parallel's between Shahid Kapoor's looks from the song Tum Se Hi from Jab We Met. The Shahid Kapoor starrer is till date considered to be one of the best movies of its time by several fans and critics.

What's next for Cillian Murphy and Shahid Kapoor?

Cillian Murphy, who is popularly known for his role as Thomas Shelby from Netflix's famous series Peaky Blinders, will be next seen in the horror film A Quiet Place Part II. The movie, starring Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe in the lead, is the sequel to the 2018 film of the same name. The forthcoming movie is directed by John Krasinski and is slated to hit the marquee in September 2020.

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira 'can't Wait' To See Ishaan Khatter's Next Film 'Phone Bhoot'

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the Telugu movie, Jersey. The movie, starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead, narrates the tale of a cricketer, who goes the family way and stops pursuing his dreams. The forthcoming movie is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, who also directed the Telugu version of the film. Jersey is produced by Allu Arvind, Dil Raju, and Aman Gill under their respective production banner.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.