Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira 'can't Wait' To See Ishaan Khatter's Next Film 'Phone Bhoot'

After playing the lead role in Majid Majidi's Beyond the Clouds and Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak, Ishaan Khatter will now feature in a horror-comedy film alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The movie, titled Phone Bhoot, is produced by Farhan Akhtar. Ishaan Khatter shared the first look poster for the film on his social media page, and his sister-in-law, Mira Rajput, is already excited to see the upcoming movie.

Mira Rajput reacts to first look poster for Ishaan Khatter's Phone Bhoot

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Shares A Detailed List Of Articles, Blind Items Written About Sushant & Her

Above is the poster for Phone Bhoot that was shared online by Ishaan Khatter. The poster featured the film's three main leads, Ishaan Khatter, Katrina Kaif, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. In the caption for the image, Ishaan Khatter revealed that the movie is set to release sometime in 2021. He also wrote down the film's tag line, "Your one-stop shop for all Bhoot related problems."

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Digs Out Yet Another Old Video Of Kangana Ranaut, Asks, 'final Kya Hai?'

Shahid Kapoor's wife and Ishaan Khatter's sister-in-law, Mira Rajput, just reshared the first look poster for Phone Bhoot on her Instagram story. She also tagged the image and wrote, "Can't wait!" Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have always been supportive of Ishaan Khatter's Bollywood journey.

Phone Bhoot is Ishaan Khatter's third upcoming movie this year. The young actor is also set to feature in another film this year, titled Khaali Peeli.

Also Read | Amy Jackson Looks Back At Her Career In Film Industry, Says ‘I Miss Being In India’

Khaali Peeli is a romantic action film directed by Maqbool Khan. filming for the movie began on September 11, 2019, however, all production was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. Alongside Ishaan Khatter, the film also stars Ananya Panday, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Satish Kaushik. A release date for the movie has not yet been announced.

Besides his movie career, Ishaan Khatter is also set to make his TV debut in A Suitable Boy. The show is based on a novel of the same name written by Vikram Seth. The first episode of the show is set to release on BBC One on July 26, 2020. Tanya Maniktala plays the lead role of Lata Mehra. Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Rasika Dugal and Ram Kapoor in prominent roles.

Also Read | Swara Corrects Kangana After She Claims, 'Parallel Cinema Happened In 2014 With Queen'

[Promo from Ishaan Khatter and Mira Rajput Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.