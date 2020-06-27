Dog 'apologises' To Brother After Stealing His Chewy, Watch Adorable Video

A video of a guilty-looking golden retriever apologizing to his brother is doing rounds of the internet. The 37-second video shared by American Basketball player Rex Chapman on Twitter features two pooch brothers –Watson and Kiko. As the video progresses, Watson is asked to apologise to Kiko for stealing his treats and Watson’s apology has left netizens in awe.

'Good boy, Watson'

The video clip shows both, Watson and Kiko lying down when suddenly their owner asks Watson if he understands what she's talking to him, to which, Watson replies by nodding. The human than says, “I gave you a chewy and Kiko a chewy. You ate Kiko's Chewy'. She then goes to ask Watson what should he say when he steals Kiko’s chewy. As soon as Watson hears his owner's words, he immediately goes and hugs his brother. The clip ends with the human patting both the dogs and telling them that they are “good boys”

Watson ate Kiko’s treat.



We don’t deserve ‘em.



Dogs, bruh... pic.twitter.com/uCzWOlyFvR — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 26, 2020

Since shared by Chapman earlier, the video has quickly gone viral and has been viewed over 1.3 million and over 63 thousand likes. While many users wrote that they would choose dogs over people, others shared similar tales when their dogs apologized. One user wrote, “the more I get to know people, the more I love my dog” Other joked, “Watson: I get a chewie for apologizing right?" I freakin love dogs. Dogs over people any day" wrote another.

Who cares if it’s a trick....it’s adorable — j (@imcalledwillis) June 26, 2020

Y’all understand these are tricks the owner has taught the dogs , right? — When It's Time To Go Home, We Know The Way 1/19/21 (@MeAndMyDogToo) June 26, 2020

Cannot imagine living in this world without dogs. — Al Cabrera 🇺🇸 (@alcabrera14) June 26, 2020

Watson: I get a chewie for apologizing right? 😏 — Kari, just Kari✌🏽🤪🤟🏾 (@KoolNurd) June 26, 2020

I freakin love dogs. Dogs over people any day. — IamCanadian🇨🇦 (@LaurenToronto4) June 26, 2020

