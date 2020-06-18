Salman Khan's 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!' & Other Films Featuring Adorable Dogs

Bollywood has produced movies that showcase the loyalty and devotion showed by pets, especially dogs. Salman Khan's blockbuster flick, Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! is just one such movie that features a white Pomeranian and the pet is still remembered by Bollywood lovers. Having said that, here are some movies that show adorable pets.

Movies that show pets

Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!

Almost all the viewers remember the pet showcased in the Salman Khan's Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! The romantic-comedy that went on to become one of the most successful flicks is still counted on to be one of the blockbusters of Bollywood. Viewers loved watching the Pomeranian named Tuffy in the movie, who is shown to play as an umpire in the movie and also plays a pivotal role in the love story of Prem and Nisha played by Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan's Most Adorable Photos With Katrina Kaif You Should Not Miss

Dil Dhadakne Do

The 2015 flick is directed by Zoya Akhtar and the flick features an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Shafali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Farhan Akhtar in pivotal roles. The movie features a dog named Pluto, and the pet is one of the major highlights of the movie. Pluto is voiced by Aamir Khan and the pet is shown to be more of a philosophical dog who wins the hearts of millions.

ALSO READ | Best Shirtless Pictures Of Salman Khan That Will Make Fans Want To Hit The Gym

Entertainment

Entertainment is directed by Sajid-Farhad and the comedy flick features Akshay Kumar and Dog junior and it also features Tamannaah Bhatia, Mithun Chakraborty, Johnny Lever, Prakash Raj, Sonu Sood, and Krushna Abhishek ion pivotal roles. The movie was a success at the box office and Junior - The Wonder Dog was one of the main attributes of the flick. Akshay Kumar's character is shown to destroy a dog whose owner is with a man with aims to get all the property and money. However, Akshay Kumar's character develops a strong bond with the dog.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan's Most Memorable Love Songs From His Recent Movies

Tere Meherbaniyan

Released in the year 1985, the movie shows a pet dog essaying a pivotal role after the male lead, Jackie Shroff's death. Ram (Jackie Shroff) is assassinated by some evil men, however, his friend Gopi is framed to be the one who killed and the only person who is the witness of the entire incident is Ram's pet dog, Brownie. The pet takes the responsibility of avenging Ram's death and he manages to win over the situation. The pet is shown as an affectionate canine and also an action hero in this film.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan Loves Spending Time With Horses And These Pics Are Proof

Khoon Bhari Maang

The 1998 flick is a revenge drama that features Rekha in pivotal roles. Rekha's character is attacked by a crocodile, however, she survives the attack and she undergoes plastic surgery. She tries to plot plan with aims to take revenge on the people who tried to destroy her. Her pet dog is shown to be the first one who recognises Rekha's character and the climax of the movie shows how the dog takes a bullet to his chest with aims to save his owner.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.