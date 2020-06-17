Emergency Vets Warn Against Throwing Sticks To Dogs, Say 'it Can Cause Severe Injury'

Due to rise in the life-threatening injuries, the emergency vets have now warned against throwing the sticks for the dogs after a shard of wood injured a Labrador which was stuck in her throat for four days. According to a blog post by Vets Now, the UK, Labrador Marlie's mouth was severely injured after the stick broke off in her mouth while playing while she chased it, which remained unknown to the owner for days.

The nine-year-old dog was rescued by the team of the leading pet emergency hospital in Manchester, UK, after blood and plasma transfusions, transatlantic scan results to remove the lethal shard of a stick lodged in her mouth. “My partner Charlotte and myself had taken Marlie for a walk and were throwing a stick as normal,” said solicitor Sam Paul, 29. “It bounced as she tried to catch it and it went in the end first and came straight back out. She gave a little yelp and shiver but seemed to shake it off and walked home as normal, "he added, on the press release on the website for Vets Now. Further, Sam said, they were a little concerned, though, so they took the dog to vet for a check the following morning. While the doctors couldn’t really see anything, an endoscopy was scheduled.

It was amazing to see her for the first time and we know that if it hadn't been for Vets Now she would have died. It's crazy that something as simple as catching a stick could have caused all this, and that she had it inside her for all those days without showing any signs, Sam said.

Blood transfusion to stabilize her

As Marlie’s condition worsened, the owners rushed her to local vets, where, the wood stuck in her mouth was discovered. Furthermore, the examinations revealed a gaping wound in Marlie’s throat and, although surgery was scheduled, her condition deteriorated so much that it was recommended she be transferred to the specialist Vets Now pet emergency hospital. After an urgent blood transfusion to try to stabilize her and an endoscopy, a surgery was administered. Advanced practitioner Paul Aldridge did the intricate surgery to repair dog’s wound and Simon Hagley, a specialist in emergency and critical care, performed the emergency treatment, according to Vets Now post. After almost three days, the dog regained her strength, was allowed home to make a full recovery.

