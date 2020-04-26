Dog Filled With Excitement After Meeting Its Best Friend After A Month; Watch

Quarantines and lockdowns due to coronavirus pandemic have left people separated from their friends and family. All the chaos and destruction has left many wondering about the feeling of reunion with their loved ones. A similar moment of reunion was created when a pooch reunited with his best friend after a month.

The heartwarming incident was captured and posted on the video-sharing platform by Stephani Maryn who owned the canine. The video shows Maryn walking with her pet on the sidewalk. However, soon, the dog spots her bestie coming from the opposite sight and bursts into excitement. The doggo turns around to bark at her owner indicating her to walk faster as well as at the other dog to make her presence know. After leaping around a few times, she finally reaches her friend.

'Unexpected meeting'

The earlier shared post has left everyone in awe. The short clip which was shared with the caption, "Unexpectedly ran into her best friend after missing him for over a month'' has garnered over 3.7 million views. Netizens also poured in their inputs and comments. While one person wrote, “Awww you can tell right when she realizes it was her friend”, another wrote, “Ok well I’m crying. Dogs are the absolute best, we don’t deserve them”. Many tried to guess the dogs perspective in the comment section. “She was like, ‘is that, is that... that’s my friend’,” wrote one. Yet another user wrote, “omg I cannot handle this cuteness”.

This comes as the coronavirus pandemic which emerged in Wuhan has now spiralled to infect 2,921,571 globally with a majority in the United States. However, a total lockdown has yet not been imposed in the US. Many states like Florida and Texas allow people to move out of their house once in a day for activities such as to walk their dog, run, exercise etc.

