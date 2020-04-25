Bizarre Video Of Dog On Car Roof As Owner Zooms Around Goes Viral, Netizens Shocked

A video from China that shows a dog on top of a moving vehicle without a harness is going viral. In the video one can see how a pet owner had put his dog on the roof of his car while he is driving all around the busy streets. The video belonged to Leshan city, which is a part of China's Sichuan province.

A dog on a hot car roof

The video of a black dog standing as well as sitting on the roof of a white car as it zooms around the streets is being shared on social media. The video shows how the dog is not harnessed to anything and has no protection whatsoever. At one point in the video, the dog actually slips off the roof and lands on the front. The driver then stops the vehicle for the dog to climb back on the top.

The Leshan Traffic Police shared the video on a Chinese micro-blogging site named Weibo. When there were reports by people made to the police, they traced the driver. While he remained unnamed, a news source shared the reason given by the driver that led him to perform this dangerous task.

The owner said that there was no room inside the car. He was also worried that the dog would suffocate inside the car's trunk. As his backseat was packed with things, so he made the dog travel on the roof. When he was asked by the cops how he would make sure that the dog will not jump, he revealed that the dog is well-trained.

The owner said that he later realised that it was thoughtless of him to do so. He also thought that something was not right. There is no news on whether the man was given any punishment. People took to Twitter to share their reactions on the video:

Shocking this — janine milner (@happy_j) April 24, 2020

Are these people actually human? You know with heart, brain, soul, etc.... 🥺🤬 — S.S (=^・ェ・^=) (@astrisissi) April 24, 2020

This is horrendous. I’ve seen similar with dogs on backs on scooters and they look terrified. Glad the police pulled the driver over. — Simon G 西蒙 (@sometravelnotes) April 23, 2020

