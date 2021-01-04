'So Unique': Kiko The Dog Rotates Its Head 180 Degrees; Netizens Stunned

An adorable video of Kiko the dog has surfaced on the internet where it can be seen doing an unusual thing, leaving the netizens stunned. The video shows the furred creature rotating its head at a 180 degrees angle. Uploaded on Instagram handle Kaya the shepherd, this is not the only video where Kiko is flaunting its skills. There are others collages and videos as well where the brown furred creature can be seen doing the same with great ease.

The very small video is an amalgamation of various short clips. In all the clips, the dog can be seen rotating its neck at 180 degrees. The dog turns its head completely upside down, with such great ease. In the background, we can hear ‘Cat on Mars’ by Gabriela Robin playing. ‘My child is completely fine’, goes the sound track in the background. There is another such post, which is a collage of 9 pictures. The caption says, “Which is your favourite Kiko mood?”. In all these images, Kiko has turned its head upside down at different spots.

Stunned by Kiko's talent, netizens took over the comment section. "So unique, so very funny!", wrote an Instagram user. Netizens can be seen leaving love and heart emojis in the comment section. The video, since uploaded, has managed to gather over 6.9K likes. Various people are also giving new year wishes in the comment section. One person wrote, "Happy New Year from Cleveland, Ohio, USA to the whole pack 'down under'!". Not only this but there are other images of Kiko where it can be seen posing with various dogs and netizens are completely amused.

(Image Credits: Instagram/kayatheshepherd)

