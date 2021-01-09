Last Updated:

Telegram's Funny Jibe At WhatsApp And Facebook, Netizens Weigh In

Telegram shared two spiderman pointing fingers at one another fitted with Fb and WhatsApp icons instead of an actual face, standing in front NYPD vehicle.

Written By
Zaini Majeed
Telegram

On January 8, Whatsapp's rival messaging app Telegram took to its official Twitter handle to poke fun at Whatsapp's new privacy policies by posting a hilarious 'Spiderman' meme. In a post, the messaging app shared two spiderman pointing fingers at one another fitted with Fb and WhatsApp icons instead of an actual face, standing in front of the New York Police Department's vehicle. The meme comes after angry users decided to switch to Telegram and abandon Whatsapp in view of its new terms and services and privacy policy up-gradation that allows Facebook to collect confidential information including the phone contacts.

 

Telegram posted the image with no caption. The picture was subject to viewers' interpretation. From what it depicted, the messaging app hinted, that now that the two platforms Facebook and Whatsapp shared the users' data, the tech giant could easily run the risk of breach of confidentially, leaving the users wondering about where the information got compromised of the two platforms as it later tweeted the interpretation. Whatsapp has been one of the world’s most engaged social messaging application with millions of users on board. However, Telegram recently started to gain popularity after Whatsapp updated users’ privacy and data. Amid the ongoing privacy concerns, Telegram seized the opportunity to mock the messaging app Whatsapp via hilarious memes, cautioning the users.

A user in the comments thread responded to Telegram's meme, saying that despite the security concerns, he was unable to let go of Whatsapp due to his "rich sticker database." To this, Telegram replied, "Sorry, any sentence that includes "rich stickers" and doesn't include "Telegram" seems to make no sense." It further guided another user on how to delete his WhatsApp account in the comments section after he posted the query.

Telegram launches more memes

In a separate meme, telegram replaced the face of an African rapper, and wrote, "I'm about to end this man's whole career," in a jab on Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg without mentioning names. It further promoted the messaging app's end-to-end encryption chat feature and that the secret chats on telegram cannot be forwarded as it replied to another user that transfer of chat would mean creating "an avenue for fabricating chats." Netizens were left in splits at Telegram's "savage" responses and the meme, as users suggested that the app was overwhelmed due to the umpteen "someone joined telegram" notifications. 

First Published:
