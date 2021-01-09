Gymnast Pulls Off 'effortless' Stunt Wearing A Saree, Netizens Baffled

Gymnast from Haryana, India, took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video of herself doing flips. However, these were not ordinary flips as the woman can be seen doing her flips while wearing a saree, leaving the netizens completely stunned. In the video, she has perfected the art of cartwheeling as she performs the stunt with such an ease.

Cartwheeling in saree

The short video shows Parul wearing a purple saree. As the video progresses, she runs toward a mattress and performs three flips continuously, without even taking a break. The woman makes it look so effortless. The caption of the video says, “Saree m khatrnak stunt (Dangerous stunt in a saree)”. Let's have a look at the video.

Uploaded on December 27, the video has managed to gather over 800K views. "yahoo saree me chalna mushkil he aur app yaha ghayal kare ho londo ko. By the way superb", wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, "Thats damn tough to do. may be il try do flips with lungi". Bollywood actor Vidya Balan also took to her Instagram handle to cheer for Arora. Another Instagram user wrote, "Aag hai bhen tu.... Mai Bachpan mai gymnastics krti thhi fir Chhod diya... Sachmai consistent practice is everything". Parul has used various hashtags in her caption, including, #Parularora #reelsinstagram #reels #reelitfeelit #sports#gymnast #parkour #sareegirl #fitgirl #fitness #saree #flip #love #backflip #followforfollowback #followers #trending #bollywood #actor #lifestyle #polishgirl #video.

(Image Credits: Instagram/Parul_cutearora)

