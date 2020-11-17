Dog Jumps In Water To 'save' Owner From Shark Attack, Incredible Video Goes Viral: Watch

A video of a brave dog has gone viral, with the pooch earning praises online after it jumped into waters to ‘save’ its owners from a shark attack. The video shows the canine, a guard dog called Tilly, splashing water on the beach as soon as it identifies a shark swimming close to a luxury island resort in North Queensland, Australia. The brave dog dives in as the shark draws close in the water and frightens the sea creature away.

As the shark disappeared after Tilly's big splash, the dog continued to look around attentively to see if the shark was still lurking around. The video was shared on Instagram and spilled over to other social media platforms as well. As per 9 News reports, Tilly regularly patrols the beach and often chases away sharks from the island.

So far the video is viewed more than 72,000 times and is captioned as "Some people have bird dogs and some people have shark dogs." Fortunately, the dog wasn’t harmed in the scuffle and netizens have showered the canine with their comments. A user said 'this is amazing' while some were surprised at how the dog jumped at the shark with no fear.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

