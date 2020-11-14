Sushant Singh Rajput's niece drops his video with younger Fudge ; fans love cute bonding

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family and friends have found it hard to deal with his untimely loss. Amid mourning his death, paying tributes to him and raising their voice for his ‘justice’, it’s the late actor’s memories that his close ones have been cherishing, even getting emotional with it often. SSR’s niece recently shared one such video of him playing with his dog Fudge.

Sushant’s niece shares video of his with dog Fudge

Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece Mallika Singh termed the video from 2016 as one of her ‘favourite videos’.

In the video, Fudge is seen as a much smaller dog, as compared to the recent videos of him. After taking a sip of his drink, Sushant was seen charging toward Fudge to scare him, and even growling, which makes the little one take a step back. Mallika, who was recording the video, chuckled over the cute moment.

Netizens were charmed by the bonding, calling them ‘cuties’ and more. Some of them got emotional over the video, while some expressed displeasure over him not receiving ‘justice’, over the lack of closure in his death case till now.

Previously, many other videos of Sushant with Fudge had gone viral. Even recent videos had surfaced to prove that he was doing fine after fake news claimed he had also passed away after Sushant's death.

Be it Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti or his family friends like Smita Parikh, 'SSRians' have been sharing numerous such memories of the Chhichhore star.

On Diwali, Shweta urged fans to make it a Diwali for Sushant, by buying diyas from poor sellers or distribute sweets among the underprivileged. She also got emotional over a video where a fan lit a diya outside Sushant’s house and sought his ‘justice’ while expressing faith with the investigation agencies. This was on the occasion of completion of five months of the unfortunate event.

This is apart from protest marches that were held across the country, including the latest one led by his choreographer-friend Ganesh Hiwarkar in Kolkata.

Sushant case update

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation is still investigating the death, that took place on June 14. After Mumbai Police at the beginning, even Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau had also got involved in the case. While prime accused Rhea Chakraborty had been arrested for her alleged involvement with a drug cartel and then granted bail, her brother Showik and others are still languishing in jail.

