Switzerland: Dog Jumps Off 2000-foot Cliff With Owner, Parachutes To Ground

A thrilling moment was filmed on camera when a man parachutes off a cliff with his dog, jumping off a 2300-foot cliff. The brave border collie named Kazuza has already completed more than 40 BASE jumps with his owner Bruno Valente. According to the international media reports, BASE is an acronym that stands for four categories of fixed objects from which one can jump ie building, antenna, span and earth (cliff).

Dog jumps off 2300 foot cliff

As per reports, Kazuza regularly takes part in them and appears to enjoy himself. Talking about the four-legged creature, the owner reportedly said that the only time he did not spend with Kazuza was at the beginning when he started the base jump.

The owner reportedly said that there were times when he could not jump as he had no one to take care of the dog and came up with an idea. He added that he found a harness and tried to put it on and see his reaction. He further added that Kazuza seemed pretty comfortable and since then they jumped together. The owner reportedly added that the dog has done around 40 jumps with him.

According to the reports, Kazuza jumping off a 2,300-foot cliff in Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland, was captured by filmmaker Jokke Sommer. Sommer reportedly said that the dog has done many jumps and is the luckiest dog in the world. He added that the canine is very well trained and has a lot of trust on his owner.

Dog reports itself

In another incident, a dog in Texas surprised the Odessa Police Department when it walked into the precinct and placed his hands on the counter to report himself missing. According to reports, Sergeant Rusty Martin was one of the first officers to meet Chico the German Shepherd mix. The dog had no ID tag on his collar, therefore, the police couldn't find the owner. However, the cops immediately called animal control to check for a microchip, but before they arrived, the dog crept out of the police station unnoticed.

