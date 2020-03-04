Taimur Ali Khan's Reaction On Seeing A Cute Dog Is Winning Hearts Online | WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan is undoubtedly one of the most adorable star kids. Taimur Ali Khan has a massive fan base on social media for his cute adventures. The paparazzi are in awe of his cuteness and his banter with them is also enjoyed by fans.

Recently, a video of Taimur Ali Khan went viral on social media. In the video, he was pictured with his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan and his grandmother Babita. The toddler looked at his chirpiest best while out and about in Bandra, Mumbai. He was accompanied by a nanny.

In the video, he is seen looking overjoyed as he sees a dog on the street. His cute reaction was caught on camera. On seeing the four-legged furball, Taimur Ali Khan was seen calling out to the dog. He shouted ‘doggie, doggie’ to catch the dog’s attention.

Taimur Ali Khan is very fond of animals and is often seen in pictures with them. He is often seen making attempts to touch them or feed them. Taimur Ali Khan also accompanies his parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan to their movie sets. Recently Taimur Ali Khan was pictured on the sets of his parent's photoshoot.

Taimur Ali Khan’s dad Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman. The film featured Saif, Tabu and debutant Alaya F. The film was written by Hussain Dalal, Abbas Dalal and others. Kareena Kapoor Khan has some interesting projects under her belt this year. She will be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Lal Singh Chaddha. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Takht. Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen doing a cameo in Angrezi Medium. She will be seen with Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Radhika Madan.

