Dog Refuses To Leave His Dead Sister's Side, Care Centre Shares 'heart-wrenching' Images

In a ‘heartbreaking’ incident, a dog, named ‘Guardian’, refused to leave the side of his dead sister on a road in Texas when the authorities came to the pair’s rescue. Kingsville Kleberg Animal Control & Care Center took to Facebook to share the ‘heart wrenching’ images of Guardian sitting by the side of the deceased canine. While speaking to an international media outlet, the organisation said that the Catahoula mix growled at the animal control officers (ACOs) as he placed his paw on top of his sibling. The photos taken by the officials at the scene in Kingsville shows Guardian’s protective stance as they tried to approach the pair. Writing of social media, the Centre said, “This boy wasn’t going to let anyone mess with his sister”.

Further, the caption read, "Our ACOs had a hard time convincing him everything was going to be alright and they were there to help him. This call was one of the most heart wrenching for our staff, but we thought we'd share some behind the scene images of situations they are faced with on a regular basis. The staff has decided to name the survivor ‘Guardian’”.

Guardian is in ‘safe place’ with ‘belly full of food’

As the team eventually rescued the dog and brought him to the shelter, the Centre even informed that the doggo is now in the facility and is scheduled for adoption. While sharing another post about Guardian, the animal control centre shared a few pictures of the stray animal and said that he is still ‘little confused about what happened’. However, they further said that Guardian is in a ‘safe place’ with freshwater and ‘belly full of food’.

Guardian’s touching gesture for his sister also struck a chord with several internet users. With more than 5,000 reactions and thousands of comments, netizens wrote how moved they are from his story. While one internet user wrote, "So darned sad. No one should ever say that dogs don’t have feelings and emotions. Thank you for helping Guardian cope with the loss of his sister. Prayers he gets found by his owner, otherwise a loving adoptive home”, others said, “Dogs have more heart”.

