Video Of Terrifying Sea Storm Breaks Internet, Netizens Hail 'power Of Nature'

A video of a ship stranded in the midst of a turbulent sea storm has stunned the internet. Shared on Twitter by World of Engineering, the 41-second footage shows the rough high seas wherein the boat can be seen battling the tall waves and hurricane-force winds. The strong waves pummel the side of the ocean liner as it struggles to stay upright in the frothing wild water.

With over 5.4 million views and 13.1k likes, the footage rendered the users speechless as they wrote it was unfathomable that “Sailors and Pirates actually sailed in these seas with wooden ships”. “Well, sank actually,” replied one other commenter expressing the wonder. In the clip, shot from aboard the ship, the large rogue waves flood the portholes and cabins on the upper decks as the grey-blue sea rises in the behemoth. The video was captioned “terrifying”, as it shows a solitary ship sustain itself in the middle of the monster storm.

Users share their opinion

“Mother nature is always tough to beat,” commented a user. While others imagined how the sailors braved the tough situation on board as it seemed like the sea pushed against with full force and so much stress was put on the hull. Some found the sea to be beautiful and said that it was “nature at its best”. “Worked on a cruise ship that tried to outrun hurricane sandy by going around it. That was a long 10 days from Boston to ft. Lauderdale,” wrote a marine engineer, sharing his experience.

Read: US: People Defy Social Distancing Norms At Pool Party In Missouri, Netizens Enraged

Read: Video Of Flamingo Drinking Water From A Cup Breaks Internet, Netizens Amused

American ancestors sailed from Europe in pursuit of a better way of life. Yet the US is petrified of a virus. — John Appleseed (@japple12345) May 26, 2020

Odd that it looks calm(ish) to me.. but then, I watch stuff like this for fun (NZ Navy vessel) pic.twitter.com/WnhNfkQkZG — DOfAquarius (@DOfaquarius) May 26, 2020

A 44degree roll made me a believer — Robert Sobol EW Prison Guard for ElectronicWarfare (@sobol_ew) May 27, 2020

The power of nature🌊 — Abner Zhang (@AbnerZhang5) May 26, 2020

Marvellous.. — Ettikkan Karuppannan (@EttikkanK) May 26, 2020

🤢I have no sea legs — Andre Drury (@_andre_drury) May 26, 2020

Thats beautiful. Nature at its best. There is no way you cant fall for that.❤ — Gibson Alfeel (@AlfeelGibson) May 26, 2020

The ships are often battered and face perilous situations amid the sea if the weather conditions get tumultuous. In one such incident that occurred in 2010, an Antarctic cruise liner with 88 passengers and 77 crew members aboard was damaged by the brutal waves and 55 mph winds when it was sailing South of the Shetland Islands on its way to Argentina.

Read: Locust Attack In India Leaves Netizens Wondering If This Is The 'last Year For Humankind’

Read: SpaceX Crew Dragon Spacesuit Impresses Netizens With Their Sleek Design

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.