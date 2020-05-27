Dog's Adorable Reaction To A Butterfly Sitting On Its Nose Wins Internet

A video of a Siberian Husky relishing a unique moment of a butterfly landing on its nose has mesmerized the internet. Shared on Twitter by the page called Welcome to Nature, the 9-second clip features Cymber, the sweet-natured husky who can be seen startled with the colourful insect flapping its wings as the dog slopes its snout in order to get the better view of the vibrant species. The endearing moment was hearted by the netizens who called the dog “cute” for seemingly not trying to disturb the butterfly.

With nearly 30.6k views and 4.5k likes, the clip shows Cymber staring at the butterfly invasion with its big blue eyes as the wayward butterfly flutters, perched on its nose. In one segment of the clip, the pet canine goes adorably cross-eyed as it pondered of getting a closer look. However, the playful Lepidoptera butterfly hops further up the husky’s brows as it totally freezes any movement.

some buttery love pic.twitter.com/VqmXZ6KUG9 — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) May 26, 2020

I can’t see, move to my head. — LitaNeumannMusic (@LitaNeumann) May 26, 2020

Oh dear

Nice butterfly — Mike Tomy (@mike_tomy) May 26, 2020

Aww — Anguelius (@_Anguelius_) May 26, 2020

I *love* huskies ☺️❤️ — Tamoshanter75 (@tamoshanter75) May 26, 2020

How precious! 💖💖🎶 — Tori Wallace (@Mustang714) May 26, 2020

Sweet Doggy — Liz Ninan (@liz_ninan) May 27, 2020

Adorably sweet🙂❤️ — lLinda Susan Folsom (@LSfolsom) May 27, 2020

Looks at the owner for help

From the complete video shared on the Instagram page of Fluffy Husky Tales, dedicated to Cymber and the siblings, one can see that the well-mannered husky even lets the butterfly climb all the way to the top of its head, as it swirls to look for owner confused, and then eventually paws the butterfly off. “Looks more like a puppy why me moment,” wrote one user making a heart emoticon at the video in the comments section. “Such a cutie,” wrote another. “I simply adore the huskies,” wrote the third making the hearts and flowers directed at Cymber.

